Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Obituary: Jayne Eakin
Jayne Martha Eakin left this earth and went home on August 13, 2022. Born on September 11, 1927, she was the youngest of 13 to Blaz and Annie Hackman. She was of the Catholic faith. Her parents migrated from Germany through Ellis Island and landed in Tonopah, Nevada. The baby...
arkadelphian.com
Death notice: Tonya Patterson
Tonya Patterson, of Arkadelphia passed from this life on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. Final arrangements are pending at Welch Funeral Home.
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Monday, Aug. 15
Bits & Pieces, consider yourself a true fan of The Arkadelphian. This column is bits and pieces of news and opinions on matters, and it doesn’t land on social media like some posts, like the popular Dispatch Desk. I spent one recent morning driving around town distributing business cards that have our QR code that lands directly on our homepage. Of the numerous medical clinics I visited, all had heard of Arkadelphia’s online news source. One person, however, said, “Oh, yeah, that Facebook thing?” Take a deep breath, Joe. I explained it isn’t a “Facebook thing” but rather a website where one can find local news and information. I’d like to ask a favor of you, Dear Bits & Pieces Reader: help spread the word that there is more to The Arkadelphian than what one finds on social media. The spoon-fed Facebook crowd sees only a portion of what is on this site. Bookmark this page, just like eBay or Amazon, and visit it at least once a day to see what’s new.
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
Arkansan Bobby Bones to receive Millennial Award at 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.
KTBS
Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival
HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
RELATED PEOPLE
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: Aug. 14-20
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Aug....
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
Benton McDonald’s employee given princess treatment
A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Comments / 0