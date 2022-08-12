Read full article on original website
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 12
Two committees of the Dane County Board have recommended denial of a plan from the Black Caucus to keep the jail project under budget. On the podcast today, we have the breakdown of that proposal and next steps. Listen:
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election
Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit
Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
Madison365 Week in Review for August 13
Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER’s 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Darrin Madison hopes to inspire people to become more politically involved as he vies for 10th Assembly District seat
With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Black Caucus looks to reduce “severe racial disparities” with new plan for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Supervisor Dana Pellebon (District 33) says that on any given day, 1.4% of the Black people in Dane County will be incarcerated. “That’s a staggering amount. That’s a staggering number. Especially considering we only make up 9% of the population here,” she says. Pellebon is...
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Nominations sought for UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards 2022-23
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Women of Color Awards which annually honors the amazing women of color in the UW–Madison and greater Madison communities. Each year, the university recognizes women of color “whose advocacy, activism, or scholarship has positively transformed their organizations and...
Retiring Rep. Sondy Pope endorses Chad Kemp in primary to succeed her in State Assembly
Retiring Democratic Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt Horeb) has endorsed Verona Common Council President Chad Kemp to succeed her representing District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the Kemp campaign announced in a press release Sunday night. District 80 encompasses much of western Dane County as well as portions of Iowa...
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
Men’s Health & Education Center hosts in-person absentee voting ahead of Aug. 9 state primary election
“We all have to be better at utilizing our right to vote. And I compare it to health care it that I feel that everyone has a right to have health care regardless of their ability to pay. Voting is the same concept to me. Everyone has a right to vote regardless of their ability to get there,” says Aaron Perry, president and founder of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association.
BMO Harris Bank announces multi-year pledge to three Black-led orgs in Madison
BMO Harris Bank announced today that it would donate $650,000 over five years to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. “When you look at these...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Leading and Learning Through Innovation with Kaleem Caire
This week Henry talks to One City Schools Founder and CEO Kaleem Caire about failure, resistance, persistence, and the importance of innovation in education. Real Talk with Henry Sanders is presented by Park Bank.
100 Black Men of Madison’s 27th annual Back to School Celebration
The 100 Black Men of Madison will host its 27th annual Back to School Celebration at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, 2429 S. Perry St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-11 a.m. All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited...
13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash
F.O.S.T.E.R. and Nehemiah will host its 13th annual Back 2 Skool Bash on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-6 p.m. at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. F.O.S.T.E.R. of Dane County is a wraparound, nontraditional case management and counseling program serving families in Dane County for more than 15 years. The event will...
Gilda’s Club Urges You to #GetScreened for Cancer
Gilda’s Club Madison, our local Cancer Support Community, encourages our friends and neighbors to take the #GetScreened pledge and get regular cancer screenings. Gilda’s Club’s CEO, Lannia Stenz, shared, “Many people in our community held off on getting routine cancer screening during the pandemic. Sadly, that means that people are often finding their cancer at a later stage. Gilda’s Club is here for people living with cancer at any stage but we strongly urge you to get those screenings. It’s incredibly important to catch cancer as early as possible.”
The Social Good Summit
The Social Good Summit will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Madison Public Library. This year’s Social Good Summit is entitled, “The Care You Give – The Immediacy and Future of Work.”. It is a conversation between entrepreneurs, employers, and employees on developing...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 29
It’s BIPOC Mental Health Awarness Month! Dr. Diane Gooding, NAMI Dane County president and UW professor of psychology and psychiatry, joins the show today to dig into disparities in mental health, stigma, barriers to care and what we can do about it. Read her column here.
Oscar Mireles honored with 2022 Rotary Club of Madison Youth Service Award
Omega School Executive Director Oscar Mireles was presented with the Rotary Club of Madison 2022 Youth Service Award for “his passion about helping young people realize their educational goals” at the monthly Rotary Club Luncheon on Wednesday, July 27. Mireles, who has been a member of the Rotary...
