foxwilmington.com
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
WITN
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise, Lee County deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
WMBF
5 others injured in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist Sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an additional five people were injured as a result of the crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist last Tuesday. Several others barely escaped injury or death, according to the report. Paramedic Sara Weaver...
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
WMBF
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
wfxb.com
One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon
One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police investigating ‘suspicious item’ near Futrell Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a suspicious item at a residence on Futrell Drive. MBPD said the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety. Officers will remain on the scene while the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF...
cbs17
Arrest made after Fayetteville man killed in shooting during dispute, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a homicide after finding a man dead in his home on Friday. On Friday at 1:44 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive in reference to a death investigation. When officers...
WMBF
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
wpde.com
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in fatal shooting on Poplar Drive
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened early Friday, Aug.12 on Poplar Drive. Damian Christopher Jones, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Artis Lee Windsor, police said in a release Saturday. Jones is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Myrtle Beach police arrest 61-year-old man after armed robbery at Home Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man late Friday night who is accused of an armed robbery at the Home Depot store on Oak Forest Lane. The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Friday, and David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody at his home, MBPD said Saturday […]
