Students return to school Aug. 15, but the next Fort Worth ISD superintendent’s first day will not be until after the start of September. The nine trustees are weighing the pros and cons of the six candidates they interviewed in person Aug. 4-6 at Cantey Hanger Plaza. This group may contain their next leader — or not. The school board is looking to replace departing Superintendent Kent Scribner, who is exiting the job after seven years.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO