fortworthreport.org
Sharen Wilson To Be Honored for Fighting Elder Fraud
FORT WORTH, Texas (August 15, 2022) – Defendants like William “Doc” Gallagher grab headlines, but Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson wants you to remember people like Susan Elder. Elder, 76, was swindled out her life savings by a remodeling contractor. Unlike many older Americans targeted by...
Quorum Hires Najera as Project Coordinator for Housing Team
Quorum Architects announces the addition of Nancy Najera as Project Coordinator to their affordable housing design team. Nancy brings eight years of multi-family design experience to the firm’s expanding housing client roster. Nancy earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021. Her passion...
Fort Worth ISD superintendent search appears delayed
Students return to school Aug. 15, but the next Fort Worth ISD superintendent’s first day will not be until after the start of September. The nine trustees are weighing the pros and cons of the six candidates they interviewed in person Aug. 4-6 at Cantey Hanger Plaza. This group may contain their next leader — or not. The school board is looking to replace departing Superintendent Kent Scribner, who is exiting the job after seven years.
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
Accountability ratings come out today. What does this mean for parents?
After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency is releasing accountability ratings on Aug. 15 to grade school systems on performance. Texas uses this system because the state believes in measuring performance and publicly reporting it, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a call with reporters.
Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
‘So unexpected and so wrong’: Fort Worth couple, friends witness Rushdie attack
A Fort Worth couple and their friends witnessed the attack Friday on author Salman Rushdie during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Rushdie suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to the New York State Police, which is investigating the attack. According to the Associated Press, the 75-year-old writer is on a ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and may lose an eye.
Photo gallery: Fort Worth ISD celebrates new school year
Sixteen-year-old Angel Gabriel came to the United States from Venezuela three years ago. The education system is completely different, he said. It’s a complete adjustment. “The first year, it was really difficult to adapt. It was really hard to come from a totally different system. But I think it’s very productive for me,” Gabriel said.
‘Music is definitely my outlet’: Local singer, songwriter on sharing struggles, releasing new music
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, musician Averi Burk spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about her upcoming performance at the Amplify 817 Showcase. . This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen to the...
MELT Ice Creams hosts 5k Party Run in collaboration with The Birthday Party Project
MELT Ice Creams is hosting a 5k fun run in collaboration with The Birthday Party Project to raise funds to support their mission of celebrating kids birthdays. The event will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Martin House Brewery. All ages are encouraged to participate...
