ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fortworthreport.org

Sharen Wilson To Be Honored for Fighting Elder Fraud

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 15, 2022) – Defendants like William “Doc” Gallagher grab headlines, but Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson wants you to remember people like Susan Elder. Elder, 76, was swindled out her life savings by a remodeling contractor. Unlike many older Americans targeted by...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Quorum Hires Najera as Project Coordinator for Housing Team

Quorum Architects announces the addition of Nancy Najera as Project Coordinator to their affordable housing design team. Nancy brings eight years of multi-family design experience to the firm’s expanding housing client roster. Nancy earned her Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021. Her passion...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD superintendent search appears delayed

Students return to school Aug. 15, but the next Fort Worth ISD superintendent’s first day will not be until after the start of September. The nine trustees are weighing the pros and cons of the six candidates they interviewed in person Aug. 4-6 at Cantey Hanger Plaza. This group may contain their next leader — or not. The school board is looking to replace departing Superintendent Kent Scribner, who is exiting the job after seven years.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?

In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Armstrong, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
fortworthreport.org

Accountability ratings come out today. What does this mean for parents?

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency is releasing accountability ratings on Aug. 15 to grade school systems on performance. Texas uses this system because the state believes in measuring performance and publicly reporting it, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a call with reporters.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘So unexpected and so wrong’: Fort Worth couple, friends witness Rushdie attack

A Fort Worth couple and their friends witnessed the attack Friday on author Salman Rushdie during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Rushdie suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to the New York State Police, which is investigating the attack. According to the Associated Press, the 75-year-old writer is on a ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and may lose an eye.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Photo gallery: Fort Worth ISD celebrates new school year

Sixteen-year-old Angel Gabriel came to the United States from Venezuela three years ago. The education system is completely different, he said. It’s a complete adjustment. “The first year, it was really difficult to adapt. It was really hard to come from a totally different system. But I think it’s very productive for me,” Gabriel said.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hill

Comments / 0

Community Policy