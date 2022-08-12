ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Formula One's Lewis Hamilton 'transformed' by recent trip to Africa

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during the racing series' August break. The Briton, Formula One's only Black driver whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented across social media his trip to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.
