Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

29-year-old Kavon Glover shot, killed in Upper Marlboro, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Annapolis Drug Dealer Sentenced For Drug Conspiracy Involving Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine

Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police

BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting.     Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD

