Rafters defeat Mallards
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – There are a lot of physical traits that can be measured in life. There are even quite a few physical attributes that can be measured on a baseball diamond. However, one of those attributes is not clutchness, yet the Rafters have been clutch all season. Wisconsin Rapids walked it off for their seventh time this season to complete the season sweep of the Madison Mallards, 6-5. Rafters starting pitcher, Donovan Brandl, held the Mallards scoreless in the top half of the first inning. Both teams traded zeroes with each other until the top of the third inning. A Josh Caron two-run bomb put the Mallards up 2-0. Brandl would finish throwing one more scoreless frame in the top half of the fourth and was done after that. He threw four innings while allowing two runs on three hits, four walks, and two strikeouts.
Rafters Run Over Dock Spiders
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In a season where the Rafters have dominated nearly every single one of their opponents, they continued that trend at Witter Field tonight. Wisconsin Rapids finished off their home regular season schedule with an 8-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Both sides...
Woodchucks on doorstep of postseason
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) bolstered their playoff odds in a tense 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (29-40) at Capital Credit Union Park Thursday night. With Fond du Lac’s loss to Lakeshore, the Woodchucks are now one win away from their first postseason berth since...
Rockers down Woodchucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
Woodchucks extend winning streak to 8 games
Wausau, Wisc. – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row. The...
Rafters Sweep Fond du Lac in Dominating Fashion
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they came back fighting at Witter Field tonight. After going down early, the Rafters fought back and then some to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0.
2021-22 OnFocus Athletes of the Week: a Year in Review
The OnFocus Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week honored hundreds of standout athletes and teams across central Wisconsin in the 2021-22 schoolyear. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address announcer for Abbotsord High School. He officiates basketball, baseball, and softball in central Wisconsin. He has reported on amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
Home Fire Deaths Trending High in 2022
Wisconsin home fire deaths are trending high in 2022, with 33 people killed this year so far – including one death in Marshfield. In 2021, this is especially heartbreaking because there were only 40 civilian home fire deaths in Wisconsin in 2021, and. that was down from 52 in...
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
Asphalt Maintenance Involves Sealant on Some City Roads
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield shared that it will be performing asphalt rejuvenating maintenance on city streets. CAM, LLC is scheduled to do asphalt rejuvenating maintenance work starting August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 2, 2022 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Why...
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
Wood County Clean Sweep Provides Opportunity to Dispose of Hazardous Chemicals
Wood County Clean Sweep is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield. Clean Sweep is a voluntary program for the legal and safe disposal of hazardous wastes from homes, farms and businesses....
