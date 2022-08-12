Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism

Read full article on original website
Combined genetic testing of cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias increases diagnostic yield to inform patient management
1. Comprehensive genetic testing for cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia diagnoses improved the ability to detect underlying conditions which may have otherwise not been detected. 2. Combined genetic prognostic information also assisted patients and families in shared decision-making. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Patients diagnosed with nonischemic cardiomyopathies and...
Provision of 1-year mortality data for patients hospitalized with heart failure does not influence clinical decision-making – The REVEAL-HF trial
1. No significant differences in targeted interventions (medication prescription, implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, palliative care referral) occurred between patients with heart failure managed by clinicians with additional prognostic information compared to those without. 2. There was no significant difference in 30-day readmission rates and 1-year mortality between the intervention and control groups.
Decision aids during surgical consultation effective in aligning patient preferences when choosing between open repair and endovascular repair for abdominal aortic aneurysms
1. In this cluster randomized trial that included 235 patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms, those who were counselled on both open and endovascular repair types using a decision aid were significantly more likely to receive the repair type they preferred compared to the control group. 2. A majority of patients...
Prasinezumab therapy does not affect Parkinson’s Disease progression
1. Prasinezumab had no meaningful effect on global or imaging measures of Parkinson’s disease progression. 2. Prasinezumab therapy was associated with increased infusion reactions compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aggregated a-synuclein is a main factor in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease. Prasinezumab was designed...
Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with sleep disorders in children
1. There was an association between vitamin D deficiency and obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia. 2. Vitamin D deficiency places children at a greater risk of decreased sleep duration and may delay bedtimes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that may activate...
