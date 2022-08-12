As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation. The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO