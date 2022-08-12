Read full article on original website
Suspect Wanted for Stealing Backpack Containing Gun from Astoria Pizzeria: NYPD
The police are looking for a man who stole a backpack—that contained a handgun—from a customer who accidentally left the bag at a pizzeria in Astoria last week. The suspect swiped the bag from inside Krave It Pizza & Sandwich Joint, located at 36-18 30 Ave., on Thursday after it was left unattended, according to police.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects in Manhattan: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire on a pair of robbers Monday morning in East Harlem, according to police. The victim, who works in the area, was walking at East 122nd Street and Park Avenue when a tan SUV pulled up around 11:15 a.m. Two men wearing black masks and […]
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Boy, 14, assaulted, robbed of chain while riding 2 train
A 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed of his chain while riding the subway in the Bronx on Wednesday, authorities said.
longisland.com
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
NYPD seizes over 200 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs across NYC
The NYPD says it removed over 200 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and scooters from the streets of all five boroughs Sunday.
NYPD: 2 police officers injured in Brooklyn subway station attack
Two NYPD officers were injured after an attack in the Myrtle Ave subway station in Brooklyn, police say.
NBC New York
$2 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized From Canal Street Sellers in NYPD Bust
As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation. The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
