Ames, IA

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
northwoodsleague.com

September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm

The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
IOWA CITY, IA
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern

Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
IOWA STATE
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
DES MOINES, IA
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history

The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Fareway buying Iowa grocery store from Powerball winners

BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023.
BONDURANT, IA
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
You’ll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot

Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
