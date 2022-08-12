ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old brain dead in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Update 8/15/2022 9:50 a.m.: Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting of a 17-year-old who is declared brain dead. Oscar Zermeno is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said he was arrested for shooting a 17-year-old male in the head. Police said the investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges

MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
MCALESTER, OK
wcsjnews.com

Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
WILL COUNTY, IL

