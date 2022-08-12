Read full article on original website
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Large metal tube falls from semi, blocking Sapulpa Main Street
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police blocked Main Street in Sapulpa for about an hour Monday morning, after a large piece of equipment fell from a semi and blocked the street. Sapulpa Captain Troy Foreman says this happened near Dewey Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Northbound traffic on Main was shut down until just before 9 a.m.
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
okcfox.com
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
17-year-old in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in east Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the shooting took place Sunday evening at the Cherokee Shopping Center near 21st and Garnett. When TPD arrived they found...
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old brain dead in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Update 8/15/2022 9:50 a.m.: Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting of a 17-year-old who is declared brain dead. Oscar Zermeno is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said he was arrested for shooting a 17-year-old male in the head. Police said the investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
okcfox.com
Splash pad in Stillwater temporarily closes doors due to watermain break
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A watermain break has caused a splash pad in Stillwater to temporarily close their doors to the public. The Boomer Splash Pad announced that they are temporarily closing their doors due to a watermain break. The splash pad expects to be back open come Wednesday.
okcfox.com
4 corrections officers at State Penitentiary face charges after beating of inmate
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — At least four corrections officers at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester are facing felony charges. At this time, four corrections officers are facing felony charges after a surveillance video captured a shackled inmate being beaten in a medical facility by the officers. Charges have...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother prepares 5-year-old son for school with makeshift active-shooter drill
MCALESTER, Okla. — As schools open across Oklahoma, one mother is using what she learned in high school to prepare her 5-year-old son for a school shooting. Cassie Walton bought the usual school supplies, along with a bulletproof jacket insert to go inside his Spider-Man backpack. "In the back...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
KOCO
Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges
MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
wcsjnews.com
Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident
Officials are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy.
