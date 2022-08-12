Read full article on original website
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
A Progressive Perspective: I Remember Trenton (IRWIN STOOLMACHER COLUMN)
When I was growing up, I remember watching a comedy-drama series on our tiny black and white television about a Norwegian-American immigrant family living during the turn of the century in San Francisco. Each episode would open with Katrin, one of three daughters, on the show saying: “This old album...
Council for the Humanities Grant to Support Upcoming State Museum Project
The New Jersey State Museum Foundation is the recipient of grant funding from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) to support a component of the exhibition “History Beneath Your Feet: Archaeology in the Capital City,” which will explore the social, cultural and environmental evolution of Trenton through archaeological artifacts.
Henry J. Austin Health Fair Happening This Week
The Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) is celebrating National Health Center Week from now through August 20th. At the end of the week, a Health Fair will be hosted by HJAHC. “We also have Henry J. Austin tours for community members if they want to tour our center,” said...
Burlington County kicks off new food and outreach program with event in Pemberton
PEMBERTON – Burlington County continues to bring services and resources directly to residents where they live and work with a new program that distributes free bag lunches to food insecure families plus information about housing relief and other assistance programs. Burlington County LIFT UP – Lunches & Information For...
Fallen tree causes damage to Old Barracks Museum
The Old Barracks Museum in downtown Trenton was struck by a large falling tree on Thursday, Aug. 11. The accident has resulted in several broken windows, roof damage, and mangled gutters. Barracks officials say the staff is working with the State of New Jersey for emergency building stabilization and are...
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Naloxone giveaway part of Trenton baseball team’s Addiction Awareness Night
Fans attending Saturday’s Trenton Thunder baseball game against the West Virginia Black Bears will receive free naloxone. The giveaway is part of the ball club’s Addiction Awareness Night, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Human Services and City of Angels, a recovery organization. Jon Bodnar, chief...
NJDOT Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Mercer County residents are allowed to participate in an innovative mileage-based user fee pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges. Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
Gonzalez non-residency accusation typical for Trenton rodeo (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
In the words of former Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley, emphasis on former, this (ain’t) my first rodeo. Half a lifetime in this city knows that municipal elections deliver wild accusations, whispered rumors and virtual insanity cultivated on internet web pages or voiced anonymously from high weeds. Thank, God...
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Missing Juveniles – Jasmine Satchell and Jada Farris – From the 12th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juveniles 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris. Jasmine and Jada who are sisters were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M., on the 13XX block of South 56th Street. Jasmane is 6′ 0″, 240...
TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED
A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
Music and the arts come alive Saturday with New Brunswick Heart Festival
There will be music and dancing in the streets of New Brunswick on Saturday at the New Brunswick Heart Festival.
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
