Trenton, NJ

Trentonian

A Progressive Perspective: I Remember Trenton (IRWIN STOOLMACHER COLUMN)

When I was growing up, I remember watching a comedy-drama series on our tiny black and white television about a Norwegian-American immigrant family living during the turn of the century in San Francisco. Each episode would open with Katrin, one of three daughters, on the show saying: “This old album...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Council for the Humanities Grant to Support Upcoming State Museum Project

The New Jersey State Museum Foundation is the recipient of grant funding from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) to support a component of the exhibition “History Beneath Your Feet: Archaeology in the Capital City,” which will explore the social, cultural and environmental evolution of Trenton through archaeological artifacts.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Henry J. Austin Health Fair Happening This Week

The Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) is celebrating National Health Center Week from now through August 20th. At the end of the week, a Health Fair will be hosted by HJAHC. “We also have Henry J. Austin tours for community members if they want to tour our center,” said...
TRENTON, NJ
Fallen tree causes damage to Old Barracks Museum

The Old Barracks Museum in downtown Trenton was struck by a large falling tree on Thursday, Aug. 11. The accident has resulted in several broken windows, roof damage, and mangled gutters. Barracks officials say the staff is working with the State of New Jersey for emergency building stabilization and are...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJDOT Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program

Mercer County residents are allowed to participate in an innovative mileage-based user fee pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges. Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED

A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ

