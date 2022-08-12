ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Huskies take game one

Huskies take game one

DULUTH, MN.- It was a big day at Wade Stadium. The Huskies were hosting their first playoff game since 2018. They welcomed the Eau Claire Express into the Wade, a team they could not beat during the regular season going 0-8 and being outscored 65-24. The Huskies were trying to turn the tide as they started a best of three intra-divisional series on Sunday.
northwoodsleague.com

Mankato Picks Up 40th Win Against La Crosse in Season Finale

LA CROSSE, Wis. — After the MoonDogs’ rally came up short Friday night, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) refused to let that happen for the second night in a row. Crenshaw’s bases-loaded double in the ninth and cleared the bases to lead the Mankato to an eventual 9-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday night in the season finale at Copeland Park.
northwoodsleague.com

Stingers Crowned Second-Half Champions

WILLMAR, MN – The Willmar Stingers became second-half champions tonight after their 11-1 win against the Duluth Huskies. With one game remaining in the regular season, the Stingers will finish the second half above the St. Cloud Rox in the Great Plains West. The Stingers will face the Rox for a three-game playoff series in the first round of the Northwoods League Playoffs starting on August 14th.
northwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough as They Fall to La Crosse

Photo captured by Dylan Engel (Mankato MoonDogs) La Crosse, WI- The Mankato MoonDogs lost game one of their final series of the season to the La Crosse Loggers. The final score of the Northwoods league baseball was five to one, in a game that was played in just under three hours.
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open Sept. 8

Chick-fil-A announced Friday its grand opening in Onalaska will be Sept. 8. The restaurant is located on Highway 16, across the road from Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since Chick-Fil-A got approval from the Onalaska city council for the build site.
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
wizmnews.com

Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County

A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
