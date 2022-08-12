Read full article on original website
Huskies take game one
DULUTH, MN.- It was a big day at Wade Stadium. The Huskies were hosting their first playoff game since 2018. They welcomed the Eau Claire Express into the Wade, a team they could not beat during the regular season going 0-8 and being outscored 65-24. The Huskies were trying to turn the tide as they started a best of three intra-divisional series on Sunday.
Mankato Picks Up 40th Win Against La Crosse in Season Finale
LA CROSSE, Wis. — After the MoonDogs’ rally came up short Friday night, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) refused to let that happen for the second night in a row. Crenshaw’s bases-loaded double in the ninth and cleared the bases to lead the Mankato to an eventual 9-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday night in the season finale at Copeland Park.
Stingers Crowned Second-Half Champions
WILLMAR, MN – The Willmar Stingers became second-half champions tonight after their 11-1 win against the Duluth Huskies. With one game remaining in the regular season, the Stingers will finish the second half above the St. Cloud Rox in the Great Plains West. The Stingers will face the Rox for a three-game playoff series in the first round of the Northwoods League Playoffs starting on August 14th.
MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough as They Fall to La Crosse
Photo captured by Dylan Engel (Mankato MoonDogs) La Crosse, WI- The Mankato MoonDogs lost game one of their final series of the season to the La Crosse Loggers. The final score of the Northwoods league baseball was five to one, in a game that was played in just under three hours.
Brown Booby: A historic landing in La Crosse brings birdwatchers together
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The birding community is a flutter over the sighting of a seabird thousands of miles from its home. The brown booby landed in Wisconsin for the first time in history. Everyone wants to find a place they belong. “We would be the only people of color at the events and we never saw people of color...
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
‘Mr. Pigeon Falls’: Trempealeau County’s Reynolds Tomter receives Congressional Gold Medal
He’s 105 years old -- that’s just a number for one Pigeon Falls man. News 8 Now introduced people to Trempealeau County’s own celebrity before. Reynolds Tomter's popularity spread to the nation's capital. His military service was finally acknowledged with Congress’ highest honor.
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
City of La Crosse announces Jeffrey Schott as new fire chief
The City of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission announced their official selection for the new fire chief Friday.
Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open Sept. 8
Chick-fil-A announced Friday its grand opening in Onalaska will be Sept. 8. The restaurant is located on Highway 16, across the road from Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since Chick-Fil-A got approval from the Onalaska city council for the build site.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County
A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
