Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret Minnicks
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Caleres, Soles4Souls right fit for some SLPS students
Soles4Souls and St. Louis-based Caleres recently provided new shoes for homeless children who attend Saint Louis Public Schools. The partners are collaborating to provide Caleres shoes to 4,000 students during the Fall 2022 semester. The shoe initiative is the result of a $1 million donation from the Caleres Cares Charitable...
tncontentexchange.com
Former Post-Dispatch bureau chief joining SIUE Hall of Fame
Time to tip the reporting cap to Terry Ganey, longtime Post-Dispatch reporter and Jefferson City bureau chief. Next month, Ganey will be inducted into the hall of fame at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In 1970, Ganey was a member of the first class to earn a bachelor’s degree in mass...
tncontentexchange.com
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school
Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
tncontentexchange.com
New federal grant will help Boeing, other employers, train hundreds in cybersecurity
ST. LOUIS — A $23.5 million competitive federal grant will help Boeing scale up an apprenticeship program here that could ultimately create a recruitment pipeline for hundreds of cybersecurity and other tech jobs across its St. Louis area facilities. The grant, part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis obituaries for August 14
Read through the obituaries published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Schad, Robert W. "Bob" "B.S." Viator Sr., Sgt. Major Gerald Eugene (Ret.) Yonker, William Morris "Bill"
tncontentexchange.com
Watch Now: Creve Coeur transplant recipient meets the family of his donor
Cheston Miller, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., died after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Because he had signed an organ donation card, Darren Garmer, of Creve Coeur, is alive today. Miller's family heard Cheston's heart beat again in a meeting with Garmer at the Washington University Institute for Public Health. Video by Michele Munz.
tncontentexchange.com
Brentwood businesses: Huge development on Manchester is a surprise. And the flooding?
BRENTWOOD — From the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road, just east of Brentwood Boulevard, Bob Story has spent 30 years growing Feather-Craft Fly Fishing into an established player in the industry. The company his father started in 1955 now has about 20 employees, a mail-order business with nationwide reach...
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
No. 14: Ortwerth follows family tradition at SLUH, pledges to Iowa
Zach Ortwerth counted down the days. Per family tradition, Ortwerth was not cleared to play football until he was a freshman in high school. That’s how his grandfather did it with his dad and that’s how his parents did it with him. There was no debate. “They weren’t...
tncontentexchange.com
Keith Randolph Jr.: A look at the Illinois football defensive lineman
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., whose hometown is Belleville, Illinois. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
tncontentexchange.com
SLU off and running in Europe with 98-45 win
For a team that already is focused on playing fast and looking for quick-hit shots, the transition to a 24-second shot clock was not an issue for St. Louis University when it opened its European basketball tour Sunday. The Billikens ran their way to a 98-45 win over Zentro Basket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Man struck, killed in city’s North Riverfront neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police were working to identify a man who was struck and killed by a car just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the North Riverfront neighborhood. A 30-year-old woman told officers she was driving south in the 6500 block of Hall Street when she saw the man walk onto the road from the west shoulder, according to police.
Comments / 0