Ferguson, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Caleres, Soles4Souls right fit for some SLPS students

Soles4Souls and St. Louis-based Caleres recently provided new shoes for homeless children who attend Saint Louis Public Schools. The partners are collaborating to provide Caleres shoes to 4,000 students during the Fall 2022 semester. The shoe initiative is the result of a $1 million donation from the Caleres Cares Charitable...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Former Post-Dispatch bureau chief joining SIUE Hall of Fame

Time to tip the reporting cap to Terry Ganey, longtime Post-Dispatch reporter and Jefferson City bureau chief. Next month, Ganey will be inducted into the hall of fame at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In 1970, Ganey was a member of the first class to earn a bachelor’s degree in mass...
tncontentexchange.com

5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis obituaries for August 14

Read through the obituaries published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Schad, Robert W. "Bob" "B.S." Viator Sr., Sgt. Major Gerald Eugene (Ret.) Yonker, William Morris "Bill"
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Watch Now: Creve Coeur transplant recipient meets the family of his donor

Cheston Miller, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., died after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Because he had signed an organ donation card, Darren Garmer, of Creve Coeur, is alive today. Miller's family heard Cheston's heart beat again in a meeting with Garmer at the Washington University Institute for Public Health. Video by Michele Munz.
NASHVILLE, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
#Affordable Healthcare#United Nations#Health Care#St Louis County#Poverty Level#Affinia Healthcare#Arcturis#African American#Hispanic
tncontentexchange.com

No. 14: Ortwerth follows family tradition at SLUH, pledges to Iowa

Zach Ortwerth counted down the days. Per family tradition, Ortwerth was not cleared to play football until he was a freshman in high school. That’s how his grandfather did it with his dad and that’s how his parents did it with him. There was no debate. “They weren’t...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

SLU off and running in Europe with 98-45 win

For a team that already is focused on playing fast and looking for quick-hit shots, the transition to a 24-second shot clock was not an issue for St. Louis University when it opened its European basketball tour Sunday. The Billikens ran their way to a 98-45 win over Zentro Basket...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man struck, killed in city’s North Riverfront neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police were working to identify a man who was struck and killed by a car just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the North Riverfront neighborhood. A 30-year-old woman told officers she was driving south in the 6500 block of Hall Street when she saw the man walk onto the road from the west shoulder, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

