Hampton City Schools finding success with pop-up hiring events
Hampton City Schools employees set up outside West Hampton Community Center on Saturday in an effort to recruit ahead of the new school year.
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
13newsnow.com
Landstown High School in Virginia Beach hosts 'Back-to-School Care Fair'
Students got free haircuts, vision and posture screenings, and free backpacks. The event also offered a vaccination clinic and physical exams.
hampton.gov
Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway
We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
13newsnow.com
Downtown Norfolk Civic League calls for new curfew after recent shootings
Leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League have a new idea to tackle crime in the area. They're calling on businesses to close at midnight.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads Black Caucus hosts candidate forum in Portsmouth
The November election is less than three months away. Dozens of community members showed up, to learn more about who is on the ballot.
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
virginiatraveltips.com
19 Historical Sites in Virginia (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for some of the most famous historical sites in Virginia for an upcoming trip? We’ve got you covered!. This guide lists some of the top...
A York County family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!
Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona
NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
Chesapeake firefighters tackle two dramatic rescues in one week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
Neighbors respond to recently reported robberies in Norfolk
One of them happened over the weekend at the Norfolk Premium Outlets. A woman was in the parking when she was approached by two men with a weapon, a police spokesperson said.
Sailor arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman
Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
