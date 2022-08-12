ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway

We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
HAMPTON, VA
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
19 Historical Sites in Virginia (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for some of the most famous historical sites in Virginia for an upcoming trip? We’ve got you covered!. This guide lists some of the top...
VIRGINIA STATE
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!

Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE

