Howell, MI

WKMI

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Owners sells American Cycle & Fitness to Trek Bicycle

PONTIAC, Mich. (BRAIN) — Co-owner Michael Reuter and Kenny Stonehouse are selling their eight-store retail chain, American Cycle & Fitness, to Trek Bicycle. "After 30 plus years in the bicycle business, it is with dry eyes and a bright outlook that we have decided to sell American Cycle & Fitness to our longtime partner/supplier, Trek Bicycle Company. The transition will be complete by mid-October and Trek reps are already present and planning for the future with our fine staff," the two announced on the business's Facebook page.
PONTIAC, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melon#Watermelons#Cantaloupe#Muskmelon#Food Drink
99.1 WFMK

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
Ice Cream
Food & Drinks
The Oakland Press

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21

The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
HOLLY, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Grosse Pointe City

GROSSE POINTE CITY — While you might want to take your furry best friend with you everywhere you go, public safety and animal experts say that especially during these warmer days, leave your pet at home. The Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department responded to the Beaumont Hospital, Grosse...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

