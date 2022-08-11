Read full article on original website
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Owners sells American Cycle & Fitness to Trek Bicycle
PONTIAC, Mich. (BRAIN) — Co-owner Michael Reuter and Kenny Stonehouse are selling their eight-store retail chain, American Cycle & Fitness, to Trek Bicycle. "After 30 plus years in the bicycle business, it is with dry eyes and a bright outlook that we have decided to sell American Cycle & Fitness to our longtime partner/supplier, Trek Bicycle Company. The transition will be complete by mid-October and Trek reps are already present and planning for the future with our fine staff," the two announced on the business's Facebook page.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
Winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket purchased at Shelby Township gas station
The winner has the choice of annual payments of $25,000 for life or a minimum of 20 years, whichever is greater, or they can collect a lump sum of $390,000.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
candgnews.com
Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Grosse Pointe City
GROSSE POINTE CITY — While you might want to take your furry best friend with you everywhere you go, public safety and animal experts say that especially during these warmer days, leave your pet at home. The Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department responded to the Beaumont Hospital, Grosse...
