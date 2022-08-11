Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO