4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles To Roll Out Of Lansing
For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be inappropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
Rochester Announces Date For Biggest Christmas Light Show In The State
If you're sitting here looking at your device like, "Why the hell is this guy already talking about winter, Christmas lights, and the holidays?" it's because you're going to want to make plans to hit up my hometown for the biggest light show in the state. My hometown of Rochester Hills decided to do something incredible some years back to make the most significant Christmas light show in the state, as every year millions of lights fill the downtown area over the holiday season.
Jam For The Cure To Help Battle Creek Area Cancer Patients This Weekend
Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
Toxic “Cancer-Causing” Chemical Found In Michigan Pond Downstream From Huron River Chemical Spill
Last week, a chemical spill in the Huron River prompted authorities to discourage anyone from interacting with water from the river. Immediately, bodies of water typically filled with boats, kayaks, and fishermen, were eerily empty. The reason was due to an area downstream of Wixom, after a chrome plating factory...
TV’s Premiere Food Science Showman, Alton Brown Bringing New Show To East Lansing
Alton Brown, one of the most famous TV chefs since since the advent of cooking television is bringing a new live stage show to East Lansing's Wharton Center on December 3rd. "Alton Brown Live - Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant" is the latest live show to come from the man to melded showbiz with food with science.
Have You Seen This Huge (and Pretty Unique) Pet Store in Lansing?
A recent Tiktok showing the inner workings of a very popular pet store in Lansing has now gone viral. Now, perhaps you, the reader, are very familiar with this pet store. However, I had never heard of it until today and I don't understand how. Preuss Pets, in Lansing, is owned by people who have been in the pet industry for over 40 years, according to their Facebook page.
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
