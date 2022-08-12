ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Fact or Crap – Should You Pack a Tennis Ball in Your Carry On Bag?

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c6oy_0hEglFJ200

Should you pack a tennis ball in your carry-on bag is the latest Internet teaser that has been showing up in and around my favorite stories and sites online here lately. I figured it was kind of like the “put your luggage in the bathtub” or the “toilet paper roll under the toilet seat” kind of fodder but I must admit, I was intrigued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI80w_0hEglFJ200
Staff Photo

As someone who has been blessed to do more than my fair share of traveling I am always looking for tips to make the journey easier. I don’t care for flying, I am not afraid, I just don’t like the ear-popping motion sickness feeling that I get when I fly. So, I am always looking for ways to remain comfortable and encourage sleep.

For me that usually means Dramamine and well, that’s it. That Dramamine usually knocks me out for a few hours but still sitting in those “spacious” airline seats can leave a fellow quite stiff. Believe it or not, that’s where the tennis ball actually comes in handy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wPp1_0hEglFJ200
Amzaon.com

You’ve probably seen massage balls for sale online, right? Those work too but why spend the money if you can just steal a  tennis ball off of granny’s walker? What doctors say we should do with the tennis ball is roll it up and down our legs. Actually, they prefer rolling up versus down, this helps force blood back toward the heart and actually relieves tension in the muscles caused by sitting.

Tennis balls are easy to carry, they fit nicely in the side pouch of a backpack, and they are easy to manipulate up your calves, shins, knees, and even your thighs. I guess you could roll them around on your arms too. It’s all about improving your blood flow. And when the blood is flowing your body feels better and when your body feels better you’ll have a better trip.

So, next time your going to be sitting in an airplane for an extended period of time pack a tennis ball in your carry-on and give yourself a “mile high massage”, or at least earn the awkward stares of fellow passengers while you roll a fuzzy ball over your kneecaps.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: Fact or Crap – Should You Pack a Tennis Ball in Your Carry On Bag?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Balls#Motion Sickness#Luggage#Fuzzy
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy