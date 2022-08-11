ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
OREGON, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas

MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
MADISON, WI
Person
John Lowe
City of Madison Wisconsin

Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road

JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed

A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
MADISON, WI
#Mortgage Bank#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Primelending#Bristol#Flagstar Bank
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit. Updated: 6 hours ago. During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's...
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
Kevin Alexander

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

