Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Madison metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas
MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Update on Proposed Development at 5602 and 5606 Schroeder Road
JD McCormick Properties has formally submitted their development proposal for 5602-5606 Schroeder Road. Land use application: City of Madison - File #: 73203 (legistar.com) Demolition permit application: City of Madison - File #: 73200 (legistar.com) July 21st Neighborhood Meeting: Recording and Presentation. The existing structures would be demolished, and a...
captimes.com
Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed
A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
CBS 58
Ukrainian family finds shelter from war in U.S. thanks to Wisconsin friends
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Ukrainian family has found shelter from the war, in Waukesha, all thanks to a group of friends. Oleksandr Bochkov shared his family's journey from Ukraine to the United States with CBS 58. "Just a normal, simple life, but in one day, everything changed," Bochkov...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
nbc15.com
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit. Updated: 6 hours ago. During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
North Shore Drive to close for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — North Shore Drive will close beginning August 26 and stay partially closed until next month. Crews will begin a two-phased process to replace the railroad track that crosses the road near John Nolen Drive. Phase One begins on August 26 at 4 a.m. During Phase One, North Shore Drive will be completely closed from South Bedford Street...
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
