ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Genesee County agrees to help Healthy Living Campus officials with grant process

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Rochester Regional Health and United Memorial Medical Center officials would like Genesee County on board to assist with a $2 million grant for the Healthy Living project in downtown Batavia.

Working through Ed Flynn of LaBella Associates, hospital officials plan to apply for the grant and, if approved, funding would “flow through the county,” County Manager Matt Landers said Wednesday.

“There would be no county match, and no county cost,” he said to legislators during their Ways & Means committee meeting at the Old Courthouse.

Restore NY grant
The grant is to go toward some of the demolition costs of the GLOW YMCA site between Wiard and Bank streets, he said. The county can charge up to $10,000 for administrative costs, “which should be more than enough for us to cover our costs,” Landers said.

“I would liken this similar to a (Community Development Block Grant) project where the (county’s Economic Development Center) usually comes to us and has a private business out there that wants to secure funds for a project for economic development and their job creation,” he said. “And then we basically utilize grant ministries, grant administration services … So this will be a very similar arrangement, but less intensive. According to Ed Flynn, the CDBG project is a little more intensive. This is less intensive. So I don't see a drawback.”

The unusual part, he said, was that this request is to approve an intent to apply before actually applying for the grant. That letter of intent was due Thursday, and the next step would be to get the Legislature’s blessings on the actual grant application, he said.

“So if there are reservations around, they can still be raised,” he said. “So it's a little nontraditional process where I'm coming to you with the intent to apply. And then we'll be voting on formal permission to apply, within the attached resolutions, that will come forward probably in September.”

The committee approved his request, and Genesee County will be submitting a Restore NY round six grant to support the development of the Healthy Living Campus. United Memorial Medical Center – Rochester Regional Health (UMMC-RRH), and GLOW YMCA have partnered to develop a $33.5 million, two-story 78,000 square-foot regional health and wellness facility, which will integrate a new YMCA facility with state-of-the-art medical space for the Healthy Living program.

New versus old YMCA
Restore NY funds will be used by the development team to demolish the old 40,000 square-foot YMCA, and an 8,500 square-foot obsolete boiler house owned by UMMC-RRH, which will provide space to accommodate a new downtown park and parking lot. The project was selected as a priority Downtown Revitalization Initiative project and is also supported by the Batavia Brownfield Opportunity Area plan. UMMC/RRH will lead the development team.

Demolition of YMCA won’t be for a while, as the new building site at the former Cary Hall and Elks Lodge needs to be in place for the facility’s members to use, said Rob Walker, CEO of GLOW YMCA. There shouldn’t be any downtime for members, as they will transition over to the freshly completed site while the older YM building is taken down, he said.

“And continue operations without hurting the community and our services to the community — that was important to us, both from a mission standpoint and service standpoint, but also fiscally being responsible as well,” Walker said Thursday to The Batavian . “So the demolition is all dependent on completion of, and a certificate of occupancy for, the new YMCA UMMC building.”

The facility has previously been outlined — a pool, updated exercise equipment, and brand new amenities alongside Healthy Living’s teaching kitchen, classrooms and offices — and Walker described the outside space being “a nice streetscape park area” with benches, trees, lighting and an open grassy area for some outdoor activities, plus additional parking space.

“That's the beauty of what we're doing. There'll be additional parking there that kind of complements the site. There's two main entrances to the facility, one is on the northwest section, and then one is on the south section, that both enter into and through a nice corridor to the welcome desk, where a member services representative will direct them to where they need to go.”

He also emphasized that the nonprofit’s board and volunteers have talked about this eventual move for the last four or five years, and the county’s Senior Center was always part of the vision.

“Our true hope is that we can add on to the YM space where the current one is to include the Senior Center. It’s really important to volunteers and board members,” he said. “It’s our hope that the Genesee County Senior Center would join the Healthy Living campus.”

The former Cary Hall and Elks buildings have been razed, and new construction is to begin this fall. It was important to YMCA leaders not to disrupt the many services offered, including childcare, swimming lessons and exercise classes and offerings to varied age groups, he said.

“We want to be able to continue to do those services and keep the momentum that we have with those programs as well. They're all doing really well, there's a lot of wait lists, and we're going to be able to serve more people in the new facility. So that's going to help. Our capacities are pretty much limited in the existing YMCA,” he said. “It takes a little while to line up these contractors. We'll have a better idea this fall, or even late summer, on the timing of that lineup. Obviously, there's a lot of labor shortages, supply issues, that are affecting all these contractors.”

Construction plans
As has been said early on, the plan remains for completion to be in late 2023, or early 2024, depending on the labor and supply availability. A project such as this typically takes 16 to 18 months, and that’s if “everything flows under the construction timeline,” he said. But it’s a fluid timeline, he added.

Walker is grateful for the local support of municipalities and donors. Project costs are about $23 million for YMCA and $10 million for the RRH-UMMC portion.

“We appreciate the county and the city support on earmarking, this. Our escalation costs have been tremendous in the last two years. So we've had to dig deeper than we already have. We've raised over $14 million on our side, on the Y side, so we've got to keep going,” he said. “And we will, but we've got 95 percent of what we need. So we're confident that in the next four months we'll be able to close the small gap.”

Top photo: 2022 File Photo of demolition for the new Healthy Living Campus in downtown Batavia. The next phase to knock down YMCA is set for this fall, and officials are in the process of applying for a $2 million Restore NY grant to help with costs. Photo by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

GO ART! announces SCR grants, applications begin Sept. 15

GO ART! Announces Upcoming Statewide Community Regrant Program Funding Opportunities and Schedule of SCR Grant Workshops. What is the SCR Program? The Statewide Community Regrant Program (formerly DEC) was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be a greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide – in all 62 counties, and funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Local public libraries seek level county funding; report increased activity, high costs for eBooks

Business is booming this summer at Genesee County’s six public libraries, which are having to adjust their budgets to account for rising costs of materials – especially when it comes to eBooks. Two local librarians – Kim Gibson of Haxton Memorial Library in Oakfield and Diana Reding of Corfu Public Library – joined Thomas Bindeman and Lisa Erickson, officials with the Lockport-based Nioga Library System, at the Genesee County Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting earlier this week to submit a request for funding and update lawmakers on library activities.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Batavia, NY
Health
The Batavian

Mrs. Elaine E. Worthington

– Elaine E. Worthington, age 89, from Batavia, New York passed away and went to be with Jesus on August 11, 2022 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Howard and Estelle Minnemeyer Sauter. Elaine...
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Grant
The Batavian

Elizabeth J. Rose

Elizabeth J. Rose, 94, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Sunday August 14, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Batavia to the late Thomas and Santa (DeFelice) Marcello. In addition to his her parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband; Mauro J. “Moe” Rose; siblings Alex Marcello, Frank Marcello, Anthony Marcello, Mary Nicometo and Anna Marcello.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

June Wright

June Wright, 88, was born in Oakfield, NY on June 25, 1934. She went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022. June was predeceased by parents, William and Irene Potter, her husband, Lester Wright and three brothers, Kenneth, Earl and Harold. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Jim) Wright, Neil (Suzauna) Wright, Alan (Amy) Wright, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. June loved the Lord and was faithful. She was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church in Batavia, NY. Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 306 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements for June were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Legislature#Volunteers#Landers Center#Exercise Equipment#Rochester Regional Health#Labella Associates#Ways Means#Bank
The Batavian

Batavia water supply all good, says city manager despite random rumors

While it may seem like innocent fun to throw something odd or interesting online for all to see, it’s not so funny to people in charge of the public’s welfare. A reader recently emailed The Batavian asking if the city water supply was safe, as he had read on social media about a claim that it was contaminated with some type of larvae. Not true, City Manager Rachael Tabelski says.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Lenore L. Wolford

Lenore L. Wolford, 84, of LeRoy, passed away on July 22, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Lenore was born June 9, 1938 in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Victor H. and Edith L. (Clark) Leipold. She grew up on a farm outside of Leroy and attended Caledonia-Mumford High School where she played in the marching band. She graduated from Grove City College in 1961. She later earned a master’s in psychology. She began her teaching career in Massachusetts and taught for many years in Maryland. Before her retirement, she taught at LeRoy High School, where she also coached the College Bowl team.
BERGEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Batavian

City Church, Batavia PD host Community Night Out this evening

The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with The City Church, hosts its annual Community Night Out event this evening, a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.  Various organizations and groups once again will be participating, which will include free food, a bounce house, games for kids, and more.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Director reports that Holland Land Office Museum is on the upswing in terms of attendance, membership

Things are looking up for the Holland Land Office Museum at 131 West Main St., the Genesee County-supported facility dedicated to highlighting the events and people that have contributed to the region’s rich history. Membership in the museum, which is managed by the board of directors of the Holland Purchase Historical Society, is nearing 250 and attendance since last July has surpassed the 3,000 mark.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
640
Followers
749
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy