NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—get the maximum level of food benefits for August.
NYSDOL ID thief, Guy Cuomo, worried jurors will think he is related to Andrew Cuomo
ALBANY — Guy Cuomo did not want a federal jury in Albany to mistakenly identify him as a relative of the disgraced former governor of the same surname. It did not keep the jury from quickly determining this Cuomo to be guilty of all charges — including aggravated identity theft, computer fraud, misuse of Social Security numbers and conspiracy charges. And now, the defendant will be identified as a federal prison inmate for nearly four years.
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Senator Warns This Bug Could Cost New York State Millions Of Dollars
An invasive insect in New York State could cost multiple industries millions of dollars. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to provide funds to help eradicate the bug from the state. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Schumers said that almost every region in Upstate New York is being affected by the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species. Sen. Schumer says that the insect could cause million of dollars to wineries and crops. He is urging the USDA to tap into $200 million to help stop the Spotted Lanternfly before it causes costly damage.
Suspect ballot petitions assembled at NY Republican headquarters
Albany, N.Y. — State Republican Party headquarters in Albany served as a final hub of a dubious petitioning effort that’s since sparked controversy and a Democrat-led call for a criminal investigation. The petitioning centered on statewide Republican candidates seeking to run on an additional, key ballot line in...
Capital District Among Regions In NY That Have Been 'Infested' By Invasive Insect, Schumer Says
Parts of New York that have been infested this year with an invasive insect that puts crops at risk, US Sen. Chuck Schumer announced. Schumer said in an announcement on Sunday, Aug. 14, that nearly every region in upstate New York has seen the invasive spotted lanternfly, and the insect could cost the state millions of dollars if it is not contained.
New York state restricts families from sending packages to prison inmates
Albany, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line. Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
COVID-19 Tests, Masks Required For All Visitors At Any New York State Prison
Masks and COVID-19 tests are now required for anyone visiting an incarcerated individual at a prison in New York State. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision quietly updated its COVID-19 policy. Updated about a month ago, the new policy says,. For purposes of visitation, since social distancing is very...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
