In this post, we will help you with how to automatically remove trackers from URLs in Firefox on a Windows 11/10 computer. You must have noticed that when you open a link from a site like Facebook, you see strings of characters in the URL after the question mark that looks something like fbclid=5pJRe9pVHa68JUH_qIVcOyXR. That mix-up of characters is a query parameter or tracking parameter. Companies like Facebook (owned by Meta), HubSpot, Olytics, and many more., use such parameters to track user clicks, serve targeted ads, etc. But now, Firefox can prevent such sites from tracking you using a new feature called Query Parameter Stripping.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 DAYS AGO