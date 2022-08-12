ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Thirteen Ragin' Cajun Alums To Take Part in NFL Preseason

By Scott Prather
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS3CM_0hEgRpZA00

NFL training camps got underway in the last week of July, with every team welcoming 90 players attempting to earn one of the coveted 53 spots on the active roster when the regular season kicks off in September.

For some, the roster spot is secured, and training camp is more about preparing for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2kte_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For others, training camp is their opportunity to earn a roster spot and carve out a permanent role for the upcoming year.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun football has a number of alumni competing in the NFL preseason.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

For some, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell, and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, the spot on the roster isn’t in question.

For others, with a life-changing opportunity available, camp is the time to shine.

In total, thirteen former Ragin’ Cajuns are in NFL training camp.

1. Tracy Walker – Safety, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrxEr_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

2. Elijah Mitchell – Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCENV_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

3. Robert Hunt – Guard, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fb9eK_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4. Kevin Dotson – Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5FxA_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

5. Max Mitchell – Offensive Tackle, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYN4B_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

6. Percy Butler – Safety, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwJ0t_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

7. Christian Ringo – Defensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3PH2_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

8. Ja’Marcus Bradley – Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfY3V_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

9. Justin Hamilton – Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VL0u_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

10. Raymond Calais – Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhNL8_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

11. Trey Ragas – Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P1zH_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

12. Ferrod Gardner – Linebacker, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7o6U_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics

13. Chauncey Manac – Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGVoH_0hEgRpZA00
Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com

Here is a rundown of each of their week 1 preseason games.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun football kicks off their season at Cajun Field on Satuday, September 3rd as they play host to Southeastern Louisiana.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Thirteen Ragin’ Cajun Alums To Take Part in NFL Preseason

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
LANCASTER, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star linebacker puts Clemson in top eight

Clemson is in the mix for a three-star linebacker prospect. Marcellius Pulliam took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his top eight schools. The class of 2023 recruit will choose between Clemson, Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Mississippi State. A Sandy Creek High School (Tyrone, Ga.) product, Pulliam is the No. 49 linebacker prospect in the class of 2023, according to On3 Consensus rankings. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn the edge to land Pulliam, with Kentucky and Miami right behind. As of Monday, Clemson has 20 verbal commitments in its 2023 class, including two from linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton. Where’s home???🤷🏽‍♂️TOP🎱 pic.twitter.com/IOJQoyJagF — Marcellius Pulliam (@MarcelliusP8) August 14, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 84 Davis Allen
CLEMSON, SC
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy