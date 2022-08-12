ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

funcheap.com

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Latin Vibe Thursdays at Bar Fluxus w/ Live Latin Music (Downtown SF)

Latin Vibe Thursdays at Bar Fluxus w/ Live Latin Music (Downtown SF) Latin Vibe Tuesdays was one of the best and longest-running regular Latin Live Music events in SF! For over 3 years, VibraSÓN played each week at the enchanting Bar Fluxus, with exciting new music for dancers and audiences alike. We are returning on a new day of the week -THURSDAYS- with all-star band Conjunto VibraSÓN. Dance Floor open. VibraSON features Marco Diaz on piano, Saul Sierra on bass, Charlie Barreda on vibes, guest vocalist Manny Martinez, Jake on bongo/bell, and Julio Perez on congas. Vaccination required.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)

Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Golden Gate Park

Wednesday, August 17 – 9:00 am | Cost: FREE* | Japanese Tea Garden. The Japanese Tea Garden provides visitors from around the world with an opportunity to experience the natural beauty, tranquility and harmony of a Japanese-style garden in the heart of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Originally created as a “Japanese Village” exhibit for the 1894 California ...Every Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

