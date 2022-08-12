ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland)

The Comedy Edge: Stand-Up on the Waterfront (Oakland) Enjoy some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this open air covered patio set on the majestic Oakland waterfront. Every Saturday the Comedy Edge brings you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy.
“Third Eye Blind” Only Bay Area Show: Live at Oxbow RiverStage (Napa)

Don’t miss Third Eye Blind w/ Taking Back Sunday on their Summer Gods Tour This Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa. Buy tickets now and see them perform their only Bay Area show!. Oxbow RiverStage is an outdoor festival-style concert venue featuring national touring acts....
SF’s First Ever “CrawlTiki” Pub Crawl is August 13th

CrawlTiki, brought to you by CrawlSF and Funcheap, is San Francisco’s first tropical-themed pub crawl and the perfect way to “get away” without leaving the city. Get ready for a summer night filled with $3 beer, $4 cocktails, $4 shots and tropical-themed drinks. While we can’t guarantee...
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)

Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
Golden Gate Park

Wednesday, August 17 – 9:00 am | Cost: FREE* | Japanese Tea Garden. The Japanese Tea Garden provides visitors from around the world with an opportunity to experience the natural beauty, tranquility and harmony of a Japanese-style garden in the heart of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Originally created as a “Japanese Village” exhibit for the 1894 California ...Every Wednesday.
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
