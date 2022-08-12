Latin Vibe Thursdays at Bar Fluxus w/ Live Latin Music (Downtown SF) Latin Vibe Tuesdays was one of the best and longest-running regular Latin Live Music events in SF! For over 3 years, VibraSÓN played each week at the enchanting Bar Fluxus, with exciting new music for dancers and audiences alike. We are returning on a new day of the week -THURSDAYS- with all-star band Conjunto VibraSÓN. Dance Floor open. VibraSON features Marco Diaz on piano, Saul Sierra on bass, Charlie Barreda on vibes, guest vocalist Manny Martinez, Jake on bongo/bell, and Julio Perez on congas. Vaccination required.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO