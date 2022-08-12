Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Accused Judge Relieved of In-Person Duties
A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.
wsgw.com
Woman Crashes Into Church in Tuscola County
(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department) Police in Tuscola County are investigating a vehicle crash into a church. Police say a 56-year-old Millington woman intentionally drove a 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 4941 Center Street in Millington around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a classroom. Police say no one was injured in the crash, though the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and other evaluations.
wsgw.com
Boil water advisory still in effect for 133,000 Michigan residents
About 133,000 Michigan residents remain under a boil water advisory after water flow was restored in the state following a massive water main break over the weekend. On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main that distributes finished drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
