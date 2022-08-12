A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO