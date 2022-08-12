Read full article on original website
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Single women lead gender homeowners gap in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A report revealed that single women lead the gender homeowners gap in Sacramento. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Keisha “Kee” Matthews, a broker and realtor with Matthews & Co. Realty Group, about what she sees in recent interested homebuyers.
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school
STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
Government squabbling cripples plans for the homeless
California spends billions on homelessness but a lack of coordination among public agencies is an impediment to success.
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Stockton doctor to pay $1.9 million in fraud case
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A doctor in Stockton has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern Division announced on Friday. Azizulah “Aziz” Kamali and his medical corporation, Aziz Kamali M.D. Inc., have agreed to pay $1.9 million based on allegations that they violated […]
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
