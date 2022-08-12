Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin kids are falling behind on school vaccinations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Many to-do lists have taken a back seat to the pandemic but as students have sights set on a new calendar year starting Sept. 1, pediatricians are asking parents to put their kids’ immunizations top-of-mind. The drop-off in routine vaccination rates against childhood diseases such as...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to choose...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
WEAU-TV 13
Nomination period opens to honor schools, business that practice recycling and waste reduction initiatives
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards. Communities, organizations, schools and businesses are eligible to apply for recognition of outstanding recycling or waste minimization initiatives. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 16. Awards are offered in four categories: overall program;...
