13 WHAM
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
13 WHAM
Bridge in Pittsford open to traffic again
Pittsford, N.Y. — The bridge carrying Route 96 over the Erie Canal in the Village of Pittsford is back open. The "road closed" signs were removed Monday afternoon. The bridge has been undergoing rehabilitation for the last two and a half months. There is still some pavement work that needs to be done. That is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
13 WHAM
Body of man pulled out of Black Creek near Genesee River
Chili, N.Y. — A man was found facedown, deceased, in Black Creek Park in Chili Monday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the body was spotted near the outlet to the Genesee River. Deputies believe the man was in the area for recreation, though they continue to investigate.
13 WHAM
Much-needed rain could fall, but not for everyone
Monday August 15, 2022 — It has been very dry across Western New York and the Finger Lakes since the beginning of June. Rainfall is about 4.5 inches below normal for the summer, at just over four inches fallen. Monday afternoon, though, some areas could see a little bit of help. Now, any rainfall Monday or through the course of the week will by no means eliminate the deficit that's present, but each drop helps.
13 WHAM
Rain is on the way, but not here yet
Sunday August 14, 2022 — Clouds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere through the early part of the day before lower level clouds start to fill in through the afternoon as low pressure slowly dives south of the area. Residual high pressure will do enough to keep things dry through the day on Sunday.
13 WHAM
Spectacular Saturday becomes so-so Sunday
Brilliant sunshine, light winds, low humidity, comfortable temperatures. Saturday was a terrific day to just about anything outdoors. But over the next 18 hours, conditions will slowly change across Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Clouds will increase and the chance for rain works its way back into the area as well.
