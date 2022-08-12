Read full article on original website
Students are preparing to kick off the Fall 2022 school year
Students across the board are getting their backpacks and lunch bags ready to take on the new school year.
Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time
The first day of class in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday brought more than just the start of the new 2022-23 school year. It also marked the first day of the new state law that requires a later start time. The post Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso school board disappoints — again — by failing to stand up for LGBTQ students
“So what if the policy exceeds what other district have on the books?” asks The Tribune Editorial Board.
Lompoc School Board Awards Bid for Lighting Project Funded by Dodgers Pitcher Danny Duffy
A long-awaited project to install lighting at Cabrillo High School’s varsity baseball field — funded thanks to a donation from Major League Baseball's Danny Duffy — took another huge step forward. With the donation from the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and CHS graduate covering up to $1.5...
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently. They say these were their first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction
Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
CDC updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines
Receiving a text, phone call or notification of exposure to COVID-19, notifying your school or place of work, and spending days isolating. A pattern that has become all too familiar to many Americans.
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a new five-year plan to reduce homelessness in the community by 50%. The post San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5-year plan approved to address homeless problem in San Luis Obispo County
A 5-year plan to address the growing homelessness problem in San Luis Obispo County was approved this week by the board of supervisors.
‘There’s a time bomb in your homes, neighbor’: Failed pipe floods SLO County house
A homeowner is warning others after a failed manifold inundated his home with up to 3 inches of water, causing as much as $300,000 in damage.
SLO County COVID hospitalizations nearly doubled since last week; new deaths reported
Two particularly bad days have pushed up the two-week average.
New Times
Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring
The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero
A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero. Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.
Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9
Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
