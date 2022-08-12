ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo, CA
California State
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Education
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening

On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction

Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring

The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9

Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
ATASCADERO, CA

