ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radiokenai.com

SoHi Football Dominates North Pole 60-6 In Stars Road Opener

The Soldotna Stars scored on nine of ten possessions, including SoHi’s first five possessions. Only a called-back touchdown on a penalty late in the first half slowed the SoHi offensive juggernaut. The Stars rushed for eight scores, threw one touchdown pass and kicked a 37-yard field goal; while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy