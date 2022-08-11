Read full article on original website
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
