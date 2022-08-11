ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
