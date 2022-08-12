Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA
For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Look: Golf Broadcaster Isn't Fan Of 1 "Brutal Tradition"
The game of golf is full of storied traditions. That being said, NBC Sports golf broadcaster Paul Azinger isn't a fan of one longstanding custom. During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the 18th-green handshake tradition. "These guys take their...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
Padres GM, players had brutally honest responses to Tatis PED suspension
The baseball world was rocked on Friday afternoon by the news of Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. being handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series
Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
