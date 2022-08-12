ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Eater

A Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle

A 10-seat sushi bar — whose California location was awarded a Michelin star — is opening a Downtown Seattle location on September 1, bringing a uniquely Californian take on the art form to the city. Phillip Frankland Lee, a celebrity chef from Los Angeles who has made appearances...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19599 27th Ave NW

Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
seattlemet.com

Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants

A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
#Buzz60
q13fox.com

Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire

SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
soundersfc.com

Umami Kushi: Bringing Japanese Street Food to Seattle

Our 2022 schedule release video showcased the diverse BIPOC and minority-owned small businesses in our community. This month, as we celebrate our work to Defend the Right to Play, we are excited to highlight Umami Kushi - an iconic, unique offering in a key RAVE Foundation community. Harold Fields is...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
milb.com

Vegas slugs way to doubleheader sweep on Saturday

Tacoma, WA (8/13/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-61) were swept in a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium by the Las Vegas Aviators (55-55) on Saturday afternoon/evening, by final scores of 9-4 and 5-3. The single-admission double-dip made up a May 28 rainout. All Rainiers runs were scored via home run in both games (seven innings apiece).
