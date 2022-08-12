Read full article on original website
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Eater
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A 10-seat sushi bar — whose California location was awarded a Michelin star — is opening a Downtown Seattle location on September 1, bringing a uniquely Californian take on the art form to the city. Phillip Frankland Lee, a celebrity chef from Los Angeles who has made appearances...
KING-5
Free veterinary service serves south Seattle homeless communities
SEATTLE — Dana Yin has been homeless since the pandemic started two years ago. But despite his situation, he finds a way to take good care of his two dogs. Yin traveled from west to south Seattle to make sure his dogs could get healthcare. "Gas is expensive... To...
KING-5
Watch: Fire at Lake Washington marina
Three boats were destroyed in a fire at a marina on Lake Washington Sunday night. A building at the marina was also badly damaged.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19599 27th Ave NW
Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants
A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
q13fox.com
Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire
SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
soundersfc.com
Umami Kushi: Bringing Japanese Street Food to Seattle
Our 2022 schedule release video showcased the diverse BIPOC and minority-owned small businesses in our community. This month, as we celebrate our work to Defend the Right to Play, we are excited to highlight Umami Kushi - an iconic, unique offering in a key RAVE Foundation community. Harold Fields is...
KING-5
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019
"Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and going by its own beat.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
milb.com
Vegas slugs way to doubleheader sweep on Saturday
Tacoma, WA (8/13/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-61) were swept in a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium by the Las Vegas Aviators (55-55) on Saturday afternoon/evening, by final scores of 9-4 and 5-3. The single-admission double-dip made up a May 28 rainout. All Rainiers runs were scored via home run in both games (seven innings apiece).
