Dirt Bike Rider Collides With A Young Black Bear Trail Riding In Idaho
We’ve all been driving late at night, probably going a little over the speed limit, because you’re just ready to get home and curl up in bed and call it a night after a long day. Then, all of a sudden three, four, or maybe more deer come running out in front of you out of nowhere, and for some unlucky drivers, end up colliding with one, resulting in a brutally steep bill at the mechanic or body shop. With […] The post Dirt Bike Rider Collides With A Young Black Bear Trail Riding In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
