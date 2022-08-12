Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Quick-thinking neighbor alerts and saves family members from South Side garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A family is safe Monday morning after a fire spread inside their South Side garage. Firefighters say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who spotted the fire next door and alerted the neighbor that her home was catching on fire and called 911. The incident happened just before...
foxsanantonio.com
Amazon semi-truck crashes into Grady's BBQ on the Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Grady's BBQ got an unexpected delivery Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when an Amazon 18-wheeler lost control off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side. I-35 Frontage South at AT&T Center Pkwy & Coliseum Rd. are backed up to Interstate...
foxsanantonio.com
Good Samaritans step into traffic and help driver out of vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - It's the good news you hope to hear when you turn on the news. A proud and intense moment was captured on the city's south side. About a dozen strangers came together to rescue a driver Monday morning. The good Samaritans combined their strength and pushed an...
foxsanantonio.com
Culebra Road seen as unsafe by more than half the people who drive it: Vision Zero survey
SAN ANTONIO - The 13-mile stretch of Culebra Road from downtown San Antonio to Loop 1604 has been dangerous for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists for years. Vison Zero is making a major push to try and make it safer, recently asking 20,000 people who use the road for feedback on how to make it safer.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Officials say there are still no plans to build Boerne loop amid social media speculation
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Despite swirling social media rumors, Kendall County and City of Boerne officials say they are not trying to rekindle the idea of a 26-mile loop surrounding the city to ease traffic woes. It’s been a hot topic for more than 50 years. Back in 2018,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
foxsanantonio.com
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover dead man with gunshot wounds on East side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they found a dead man with gunshot wounds on the East side of town. The incident happened at 1:35 a.m. at North Polaris Street and Canton. According to officials, they were dispatched for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left victim fighting for life
SAN ANTONIO - Two major accidents sent one person to the hospital and had police looking for four others who fled the scene, according to police. At around 12:46 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of north Elmendorf St. and west Woodlawn Ave. Police said they actually witnessed the...
foxsanantonio.com
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
foxsanantonio.com
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place
SAN ANTONIO - The summer drought has put a strain on our water supply and the San Antonio Water System is sending out an update to customers. Watering days will remain in Stage 2 but with stricter enforcement, customers who don't comply will receive a $150 citation for the first offense.
foxsanantonio.com
Man is transported to hospital after he was shot by stray bullet
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot by a stray bullet. Police were dispatched to the Whataburger at 303 Roland Road at around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man in his 20s with a...
foxsanantonio.com
2nd grader spends summer collecting over 60 backpacks with supplies for students in need
SAN ANTONIO – As the new school year start, many students struggle to have all of the school supplies they need. One second grader noticed that and decided to help. With a little bit of community effort and dedication, he collected over 60 backpacks filled with supplies. Stone Oak...
foxsanantonio.com
Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas
SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
foxsanantonio.com
Boeing is hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 200 positions
SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is now hiring and looking for hard-working employees. If you are interested Boeing is hosting a job fair. The event will be at the South Flores Career Center on August 16th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Boeing is looking to...
foxsanantonio.com
Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community
SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
foxsanantonio.com
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
