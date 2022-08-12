ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Amazon semi-truck crashes into Grady's BBQ on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Grady's BBQ got an unexpected delivery Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when an Amazon 18-wheeler lost control off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side. I-35 Frontage South at AT&T Center Pkwy & Coliseum Rd. are backed up to Interstate...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face

SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover dead man with gunshot wounds on East side

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they found a dead man with gunshot wounds on the East side of town. The incident happened at 1:35 a.m. at North Polaris Street and Canton. According to officials, they were dispatched for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left victim fighting for life

SAN ANTONIO - Two major accidents sent one person to the hospital and had police looking for four others who fled the scene, according to police. At around 12:46 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of north Elmendorf St. and west Woodlawn Ave. Police said they actually witnessed the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen

A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place

SAN ANTONIO - The summer drought has put a strain on our water supply and the San Antonio Water System is sending out an update to customers. Watering days will remain in Stage 2 but with stricter enforcement, customers who don't comply will receive a $150 citation for the first offense.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas

SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

