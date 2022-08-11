Read full article on original website
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
Video Shows Teens Ransacking Jamaican Restaurant In Philadelphia Neighborhood
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, CBS3 reports. Video shows more than a dozen teens trashing Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue in the Germantown section, with one even throwing a chair through a glass panel at the front counter on Saturday, Aug. 6, the outlet says.
Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son
Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6)The Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining
Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Violent Philly night leaves at least 3 dead, several wounded after shootings
At least three people are dead and several people are wounded following a violent Friday night in Philadelphia. Police are searching for suspects in multiple overnight shootings.
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home
A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
