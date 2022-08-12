ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers used eight stolen bases and timely hitting to defeat the Eau Claire Express 8-6 on Friday night at Mayo Field. Eau Claire took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Joe Yorke (Cal Poly) sac fly but the Honkers scored the next five runs to take a 5-1 advantage. They scored two runs in the first after Tyler White (Long Beach State) singled, stole second, and scored on a Brendan O’Sullivan (Delta College) RBI single. Later in the inning Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) crossed the plate on an error. In the second White drove in a run with a double and O’Sullivan brought home his second run of the night with a sac fly. Rochester manufactured a run in the fifth. Menelik Israel (Duke) singled, stole second and third, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO