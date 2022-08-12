Read full article on original website
HONKERS LOSE SEASON FINALE TO EXPRESS
EAU CLAIRE, WI – The Rochester Honkers lost to the Eau Claire Express 13-5 to complete their 2022 season on Saturday night at Carson Park. The Honkers got off to a fast start in this game, they scored three runs on two hits to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Brendan O’Sullivan (Delta College) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, Will Asby (Sac City) made it 2-0 with a sac fly and O’Sullivan scored the third run on a wild pitch.
HONKERS ZOOM PAST EXPRESS IN HOME FINALE
ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers used eight stolen bases and timely hitting to defeat the Eau Claire Express 8-6 on Friday night at Mayo Field. Eau Claire took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Joe Yorke (Cal Poly) sac fly but the Honkers scored the next five runs to take a 5-1 advantage. They scored two runs in the first after Tyler White (Long Beach State) singled, stole second, and scored on a Brendan O’Sullivan (Delta College) RBI single. Later in the inning Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) crossed the plate on an error. In the second White drove in a run with a double and O’Sullivan brought home his second run of the night with a sac fly. Rochester manufactured a run in the fifth. Menelik Israel (Duke) singled, stole second and third, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Express Claim Best Home Record in Team History
Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express took down the Rochester Honkers 13-5 in the regular season finale, giving them their best home record in team history, 28-8. The Honkers struck for three runs in the first inning, but the Express would come back with a vengeance. Eau Claire scored three in the 3rd, two in the 4th, one in the 5th, two in the 6th, and five in the 7th as they poured on 13 runs and 14 hits.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Gooder named one of Fantastic 40
CRESCO - Some may think that being the owner’s kid gives him a free ride. That can’t be further from the truth when it comes to John Gooder. He had to prove himself by slowly taking on responsibilities at Plantpeddler at which he excelled. He earned the respect of his coworkers, his parents (Mike and Rachel Gooder) and those whom he supervises.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Man shoots off tip of own finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
(ABC 6 News) - A 44-year-old man called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office from the hospital to report the loss of part of his finger. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the sheriff's office received a call from an Olmsted Medical Center emergency room. The caller told the sheriff's...
Willie Ray hands out thousands of meals to the people of Kentucky suffering from severe flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has handed out thousands of meals to people in Eastern Kentucky following flooding that left hundreds of people homeless and at least 38-people dead. This comes two years after Fairley fired up his grill and cooked for the people of Cedar Rapids...
Semi driver, dog injured after rollover crash near Cedar Falls on Thursday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi driver and his dog are hurt after the truck rolled over on Thursday afternoon. Cedar Falls Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Highway 58 and Highway 218. The initial investigation indicates that the...
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
