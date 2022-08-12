ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watersmeet, MI

Comments / 0

Related
radioresultsnetwork.com

Westbound US-2 Detour To Be Lifted Monday In Bessemer

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, the detour on westbound US-2 will be lifted on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project through the city of Bessemer. Westbound US-2 will return to its permanent lane Monday morning. Eastbound US-2 traffic remains on an existing detour. The detour was needed to complete a...
BESSEMER, MI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out

IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy