A note from the Valley Center Cemetery Board of Directors:. The Valley Center Cemetery Board would like to address the concerns and comments raised by the community and visitors regarding behavior at the cemetery. We have received complaints of littering, noise and parties after hours, crude language in the presence of or directed at other visitors, name calling, and dogs being left to wander the grounds while their owners are visiting. These things are unacceptable.

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO