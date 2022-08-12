ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL

August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX

August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
Education Matters: The deafening sound of crickets

It’s not easy for the public to understand what’s really going on when the major players won’t talk about it. All we have to go on are a few facts, as minimal as they may be, and educated speculation. It’s about the redistricting map for the San...
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17

The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and band shell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 300 N....
VC Cemetery board concerned over inappropriate behavior

A note from the Valley Center Cemetery Board of Directors:. The Valley Center Cemetery Board would like to address the concerns and comments raised by the community and visitors regarding behavior at the cemetery. We have received complaints of littering, noise and parties after hours, crude language in the presence of or directed at other visitors, name calling, and dogs being left to wander the grounds while their owners are visiting. These things are unacceptable.
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
