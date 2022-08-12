Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL URBN LEAF DISPENSARY, REVERSING PRIOR DENIAL
August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Conditional Use Permit and allow Urbn Leaf to build a cannabis (marijuana) dispensary at 7901 Hillside Drive. The Council unanimously voted 5-0 to repeal its earlier approval of an appeal that had blocked the project, after applicant Urbn Leaf filed a legal challenge.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX
August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
iheart.com
“Hiring Blitz” Happening Tuesday At These San Diego Post Office Locations
The United States Postal Service is hosting what they are calling an “unprecedented one-day hiring blitz” across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency. Fox 5 San Diego says the U.S.P.S. will welcome those looking for a job between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on...
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
northcoastcurrent.com
Education Matters: The deafening sound of crickets
It’s not easy for the public to understand what’s really going on when the major players won’t talk about it. All we have to go on are a few facts, as minimal as they may be, and educated speculation. It’s about the redistricting map for the San...
northcoastcurrent.com
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17
The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and band shell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 300 N....
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Valley Roadrunner
VC Cemetery board concerned over inappropriate behavior
A note from the Valley Center Cemetery Board of Directors:. The Valley Center Cemetery Board would like to address the concerns and comments raised by the community and visitors regarding behavior at the cemetery. We have received complaints of littering, noise and parties after hours, crude language in the presence of or directed at other visitors, name calling, and dogs being left to wander the grounds while their owners are visiting. These things are unacceptable.
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
Report: Behavioral Health in SD Region Needs 18,500 Workers to Keep Up with Demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
NBC San Diego
USPS Holding One-Day Hiring Event Across San Diego County
Looking for a job in San Diego County? The U.S. Postal Service is looking for you. The USPS will be holding a one-day hiring "blitz" for mail carriers and clerks at 19 of their post offices across San Diego County on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting...
sandiegocountynews.com
San Diego buys land to expand conserved wildlife in Mission Trails Park
San Diego, CA–In line with its goals to preserve open space and protect plants and animals, the City of San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land that has been added to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park. The sale comes as part of the Multiple...
USPS hosting ‘hiring blitz’ this week: What to know
The United States Postal Service this week will host an "unprecedented one-day hiring blitz" across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency.
