theeverygirl.com

How Our Fashion Editor Is Styling the Coolest Boots of Fall 2022

I have to be honest: When cowboy boots first gained popularity in the fashion sphere last year, I rejected them with every fiber of my being. As a born-and-bred Chicagoan who only listens to country music twice a year (sometime between June and July while I’m on a boat, specifically), they didn’t feel like something that I could ever pull off—nor something I really wanted to try to pull off.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Vogue Magazine

Add Punch to Your Outfit With Street Style’s Color of the Season

What did the looks at Stine Goya, Saks Potts, and Ganni all have in common last season? A color Pantone has named Lime Punch. Danish street stylers took note and the zesty hue has made its way onto their slinky dresses, gorpy jackets, and even boots. Will this color trend follow through for the rest of the season? Follow along via the Street Style Trend Tracker as we tag all the latest street style snaps.
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
CBS News

The best fall boots under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Back-to-school shopping is already in full swing, which means it might be time to refresh your fall wardrobe, even if...
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
goodmorningamerica.com

Tips and tools to have a successful garage sale

Hosting a garage sale is a great way to make some extra cash while clearing out all of your unused tools, toys and more. Lifestyle expert and author of “Garage Sale America,” Bruce Littlefield tells “Good Morning America” about all the best garage sale tips. It starts with good signage, he said, with the items you're selling and the timeframe for the sale listed out.
ETOnline.com

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
StyleCaster

A California Mom Sold Out This TikTok-Viral Black Dress, But Additional Colorways Are Still in Stock & on Sale

Click here to read the full article. Out with the old and in with the new. That’s exactly how I’m feeling about my current dress collection. After wearing all of mine multiple times this summer, I’m ready to add styles that I don’t already own into my rotation. Slip dresses and nap dresses are cute and all, but something new could really give my closet the refresh it needs to finish the summer strong. When in doubt, I turn to TikTok. Thanks to the video-sharing platform, I have finally found my next addition. Abercrombie & Fitch’s Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress...
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
SheKnows

Birkenstock’s New Shearling Sandals Take Cozy to A New Level & They Come in 3 Perfect-for-Fall Colors

Sandal season is here to stay, for good reason. They’re a breathable, comfortable, and stylish choice when it comes to an everyday pair. And chances are you already own a couple of this summer staple in your closet. Luckily, there’s a new excuse to add another sandal to your collection. Meet the strap sandal that’ll be your go-to pair for the fall season. Birkenstock does it again with their latest style that takes cozy to a whole new level. The beloved footwear brand reimagines its fan-favorite styles, the Madrid Big Buckle and Arizona Big Buckle, with a comfy twist. Now, you can...
PopSugar

Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle

Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
