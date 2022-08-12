ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
James Comey
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sandy Berger
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik

Comments / 0

Community Policy