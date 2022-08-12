Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping 60% Off Sandal Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shop Amazon Fashion’s New Brand From the Winner of ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reality TV stars often go on to make a major splash as style icons. Just look at Christian Siriano from Project Runway or Lauren Conrad from The Hills! And the latest on-screen personality to take the fashion world […]
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop: End-of-Summer Deals from West Elm, Wayfair and More
Labor Day is a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.
In Style
Gel Nails vs. Shellac Nails: Which Long-Lasting Manicure Is Better?
The promise of a shiny, chip-free manicure for up to two weeks is exactly why the gel manicure remains one of the most popular choices at nail salons. The long-lasting polish holds up against things such as washing dishes, not to mention it doesn't require any drying time at the salon.
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
Of Course Rihanna Is Already Wearing 2023’s Most Divisive Shoe
Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since welcoming a little boy with A$AP Rocky back in May, but it seems the Fenty mogul is finally coming out of hibernation – much to the delight of celebrity style watchers everywhere. Earlier this week, Rih delivered yet another masterclass in date-night style while visiting the Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, wearing an LBD underneath a white Raf Simons shirt (a bold choice when dining at a historic red-sauce joint). Adding a touch of glamour to her insouciantly cool look? Some crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York
After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
EW.com
Project Runway recap: Carried Away
Early in last night's episode, after all 14 designers had paired off into teams, a distressed Ra'mon told the cameras: "Being with Mitchell, I feel like I have this giant bullseye painted directly in the middle of my face." No one can blame Ra'mon for feeling like he had a...
People
Shoppers Say These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are So Comfy, You 'Forget' They're On — and They're Up to 48% Off
For all those days when you want the added support of a bra, but none of the inevitable discomfort that often comes with it, the simplest answer is a wire-free bralette. Still, the challenge remains in finding the right one, as many don't quite hit the mark on great fit, soft material, and all-day comfort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
Caitriona Balfe's Go-To Skincare Brand Has a Cruelty-Free, Under-$20 Solution to Wrinkles
This may or may not be a hot take, but I would watch Caitriona Balfe read the dictionary. The Irish actress's performance as Outlander's Claire Fraser is one for the ages (to say nothing of the smallpox episode, which is now feeling highly relevant), so when Balfe spilled some of her beauty secrets earlier this year, I was all ears.
PopSugar
Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle
Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
CNBC
People are spending lots of money on makeup and beauty, and retailers are cashing in
Beauty has become a rare bright spot for the retail industry despite soaring inflation. Experts attribute the rise of makeup sales in tough economic times to people indulging in affordable splurges. Larissa Jensen of The NPD Group said the U.S. is seeing the return of the "lipstick index." As prices...
People
These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20
If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little frayed, you're likely in need of a new set. Luckily, Amazon is filled with tons of bedding to choose from, and one of its most popular sets is on sale. The Home Ideas 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up...
How — and how often — to wash towels to keep them looking new, according to experts
For a seemingly straightforward subject — how to wash a towel — there are actually a number of mistakes one can make when washing towels. We spoke to experts to understand exactly how, and how often, to wash them.
The QVC Big Beauty Sale Is On: Shop Deals as Low as $12 From Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique & More
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Arrives in Virgil Abloh's Signature Purple Palette
Virgil Abloh‘s long-lasting legacy at continues to impact the world of luxury fashion on a global scale. His imprint and ideals have created a contemporary set of visual cues for the French luxury house, leading to unembellished yet captivating designs such as the Paint Can Bag. The Louis Vuitton...
In Style
I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime
I knew the day would eventually come when I would finally have to commit to doing my own nails for the foreseeable future. I've spent a decade paying a minimum of $120 (usually closer to $150) for gel nail art manicures with different artists and salons across New York City. But it's becoming increasingly difficult to find an appointment; many of my usual places are booked up a month or two in advance. Nail service costs also seem to be rising and I'm also not about to spend almost $200 every month to get my nails done, especially in this economy.
Comments / 0