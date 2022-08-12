ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop: End-of-Summer Deals from West Elm, Wayfair and More

Labor Day is a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some major furniture sales to close out the summer. From mattresses and wall art to indoor and patio furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that backyard redesign or refresh your home's interior for the new season, many top furniture brands are offering furniture deals as much as 70% off.
In Style

Gel Nails vs. Shellac Nails: Which Long-Lasting Manicure Is Better?

The promise of a shiny, chip-free manicure for up to two weeks is exactly why the gel manicure remains one of the most popular choices at nail salons. The long-lasting polish holds up against things such as washing dishes, not to mention it doesn't require any drying time at the salon.
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
Vogue Magazine

Of Course Rihanna Is Already Wearing 2023’s Most Divisive Shoe

Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since welcoming a little boy with A$AP Rocky back in May, but it seems the Fenty mogul is finally coming out of hibernation – much to the delight of celebrity style watchers everywhere. Earlier this week, Rih delivered yet another masterclass in date-night style while visiting the Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, wearing an LBD underneath a white Raf Simons shirt (a bold choice when dining at a historic red-sauce joint). Adding a touch of glamour to her insouciantly cool look? Some crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attico.
Footwear News

Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York

After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
EW.com

Project Runway recap: Carried Away

Early in last night's episode, after all 14 designers had paired off into teams, a distressed Ra'mon told the cameras: "Being with Mitchell, I feel like I have this giant bullseye painted directly in the middle of my face." No one can blame Ra'mon for feeling like he had a...
PopSugar

Coach's New Limited-Edition Handbag Collection Is Too Cute to Handle

Meet Dreamie, Sweetie, Sparkie, Winkie, and Groovie, aka the Coachies. These personalities are a part of Coach's new limited-edition fall collection of the cutest handbags packed with personality. The Coachies line includes card holders, crossbody bags, and the Rogue 25 and 17 designs. Each piece has a set of animated eyes with colorful detailing on a bold and vibrant backdrop. The handbags are accessorized with turn locks, tassels, zipper tabs, and other cutesy charms and details that give the appearance of hands and legs. Plus, some of these pieces are made with recycled materials. This collection has a piece for every vibe; it's fun, playful, and eccentric in the chicest way. These expressive bags will steal the spotlight, and you have to be OK with it.
In Style

I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime

I knew the day would eventually come when I would finally have to commit to doing my own nails for the foreseeable future. I've spent a decade paying a minimum of $120 (usually closer to $150) for gel nail art manicures with different artists and salons across New York City. But it's becoming increasingly difficult to find an appointment; many of my usual places are booked up a month or two in advance. Nail service costs also seem to be rising and I'm also not about to spend almost $200 every month to get my nails done, especially in this economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

