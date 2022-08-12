Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Deputies make arrest in connection with Saluda County Stabbing
SALUDA CO. SC (WOLO)–A suspect is behind bars Monday, accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Saluda County. Saluda County Deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds on John J. Rushton Road on Sunday. Deputies say the suspect, Killijah Herbert, ran into the woods behind...
wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man. Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with...
iheart.com
SLED Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Orangeburg County
(Orangeburg County, SC)-- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident was an exchange of gunfire between Eutawville Police and an armed man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Mendez. No officer injuries were reported, but Mendez was killed. The investigation is ongoing.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
1 dead after car flips and catches fire on Hwy 41
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Highway 41 Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 41 when the vehicle veered left, overturned, and caught fire. Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. The driver […]
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in single-vehicle accident
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the person who died in a single vehicle accident Sunday around 1 a.m. in Pelion. According to Fisher, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion died from sustained injuries. Gonzalez was driving on Crystal Springs Dr. when the vehicle ran off the road and...
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
abccolumbia.com
Traffic safety tips as school begins this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More students in the Midlands will be headed back to class this week which means drivers will be back sharing the roads with school busses. South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force looking for driver breaking the law. Trooper David Jones says not only will Highway Patrol be following buses but troopers will be riding on some as well. He reminds drivers passing a stopped school bus can cost them $1,000 and six points off their license.
WBTV
Chester Police, Sheriff’s Office release statement about gun, gang violence
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the city and county of Chester came together to put out a statement against the gun violence in the area. The statement says violent crime has gone up in America and Chester County is no different. These agencies are calling on the community to...
