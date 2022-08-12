ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Deputies make arrest in connection with Saluda County Stabbing

SALUDA CO. SC (WOLO)–A suspect is behind bars Monday, accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Saluda County. Saluda County Deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds on John J. Rushton Road on Sunday. Deputies say the suspect, Killijah Herbert, ran into the woods behind...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man. Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car flips and catches fire on Hwy 41

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Highway 41 Saturday morning.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 41 when the vehicle veered left, overturned, and caught fire.  Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m.   The driver […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Detention Center#Moped
live5news.com

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect in mother's stabbing captured in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After an overnight search, Kershaw County investigators have captured a suspect they say stabbed his mother near the town of Cassatt. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) had been searching for 28-year-old Drake Munger. According to his family, Munger suffers from mental illness. He allegedly...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News19 WLTX

Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
abccolumbia.com

Traffic safety tips as school begins this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More students in the Midlands will be headed back to class this week which means drivers will be back sharing the roads with school busses. South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force looking for driver breaking the law. Trooper David Jones says not only will Highway Patrol be following buses but troopers will be riding on some as well. He reminds drivers passing a stopped school bus can cost them $1,000 and six points off their license.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy