Virginia State

COVID infections continue to rise throughout the region

Fueled by a 15.7% rise in new cases across Southwest Virginia, the region’s new case totals continued climbing- with more than 3,400 diagnosed in recent days. Additionally, there were 14 new deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in just over a week – a figure that comes on the heels of 19 COVID-related deaths the week prior.
Our View: Inflation Reduction Act has real benefits for Southwest Virginia

Despite the poo-pooing of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congressman Morgan Griffith in his weekly column, several of the bill’s provisions will have real, potentially life-saving benefits for the people of Southwest Virginia. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who voted for the wide-ranging budget reconciliation act, said in a Zoom...
California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students

The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
