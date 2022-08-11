The latest deal with Paramount Global should help retail giant Walmart attract new members and boost its revenues. Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has posted upbeat results for the second quarter ended in July. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $1.62 per share. Revenues of $152.9 billion rose 8.4% and outpaced the consensus estimate of $150.8 billion. Investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results, as WMT stock rose 4.1%, at the time of writing, in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO