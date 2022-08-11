Read full article on original website
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock Is the Best Buy?
Big energy stocks are fresh off an incredible second quarter of results. With oil slipping, though, it remains to be seen how much longer the cash windfall will last for the world’s fossil fuel giants. Despite the weakness in oil and gas prices, many energy stocks were bid higher...
Recreational Stocks are Rallying. Will the Rise Continue?
The easing of inflation and a decline in gas prices sent recreational stocks higher. However, given the recent rally and the uncertain economic environment, the upside in recreational stocks remains capped. Positive economic signals, including easing inflation (it dropped to 8.5% in July from 9.1% in June) and a decline...
Is Beyond Meat Beyond Investable?
Beyond meat has been on a strong rally in the past couple of months, but is still down 85% from all time highs. Does this mean the stock is still cheap? Or should investors remain cautious?
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Hits New Highs — Should You Sell?
Alimentation Couche-Tard’s recent runup has probably left some investors wondering whether they should sell the stock or not. There may still be some upside ahead for the stock, but it seems that many of its positive qualities have been priced in. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) is a solid company...
Why Did Cardinal Health Stock Hit a New All-Year High Yesterday?
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has a large stake in Cardinal Health. CAH stock hit a new 52-week high following the news. Shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) hit a new all-year high of $71.45 yesterday after activist hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a large stake in the health care services company. Shares ended the day almost flat at $69.97 on August 15.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes
The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression.
Michael Sanderson suggests these two financial stocks for big growth
Barclays analyst Michael Sanderson focuses on financial companies and rates their stocks. Today, we will discuss two stocks from his lists that have more than 90% upside potential. Michael Sanderson is a director in equity research at Barclays, and interested in financial stocks – and two stocks in particular have...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
TRQ, ZI, ME, ASTS and SGML stocks caught the most attention in Monday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ),...
Walmart Stock Rises on Upbeat Q2 Results, Deal with Paramount Global
The latest deal with Paramount Global should help retail giant Walmart attract new members and boost its revenues. Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has posted upbeat results for the second quarter ended in July. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $1.62 per share. Revenues of $152.9 billion rose 8.4% and outpaced the consensus estimate of $150.8 billion. Investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results, as WMT stock rose 4.1%, at the time of writing, in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.
ironSource Stock Up 14% after AppLovin News – Here’s Why
It’s like watching a soap opera on Wall Street, as a well-known software company rejects an app platform’s buyout bid while a competitor app platform’s bid is still in play. Traders are following the ongoing drama today and eagerly bidding up the price of ironSource stock. There’s...
IBKR vs. HOOD: Why One Stock Looks Better than the Other
Shares of these two investing platforms are both down year-to-date, but a closer look reveals that one is vastly superior to the other. The one that captures fewer headlines sports a better P/E ratio and a more attractive user base. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to evaluate...
Target Stock: Website Traffic Does Not Indicate a Strong Q2
The TipRanks Website Traffic tool indicates weak results for Target in the second quarter. Persistently high inflation levels and shaky sentiments are the major factors contributing to muted activity on the company’s website. Retail store chain operator Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is slated to report its second-quarter results on...
Phoenix Group’s solid first half results keep it on track for further growth
The UK-based insurer, Phoenix Group, is off to a great start in the year 2022. Insurance and retirement giant Phoenix Group (GB:PHNX) reported its interim results with record performance – as CEO Andy Briggs said the company is ‘ready to look’ for its next takeover deal. The...
Lowe’s Stock: Website Traffic Hints at Mixed Q2 Results
The TipRank’s Website Traffic tool indicates mixed trends for Lowe’s in Q2. It could deliver mixed results owing to a challenging macro environment and high inflation levels. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s (LOW) is slated to report its second-quarter results on August 17. The earnings report is expected to...
Easing Fears and Innovative Products Could Power Deere Stock Higher
Deere stock’s recent relief rally has been nothing short of remarkable. As recession fears fade, focus on Deere’s tech-driven strategy could help propel the cheap stock to new heights. With shares of popular farming equipment maker Deere (DE) trending higher, it seems like too much recession risk was...
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
Stocks started this week’s trading in the green as the recent momentum continues. Nevertheless, the U.S. stock market’s direction this week will likely be decided by earnings reported by major retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot. Also, economic releases, like the July Retail Sales report and key housing data, could influence investors’ sentiment. However, it’s worth noting that home builder sentiment has turned negative for the first time since May 2020.
LVS Stock Made a Mistake Relying on Macau, for Now
Amid the Chinese government’s draconian COVID-19 policies, Las Vegas Sands appears to have made a mistake selling its Sin City properties. However, in the long run, LVS stock is better positioned because of the gambling culture in Macau. Casino and resort giant Las Vegas Sands (LVS) appears to be...
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs
Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock?
Here’s Why Revolve Stock was Down Monday Morning
Revolve saw shares slip more than 4% in Monday morning’s trading session after Barclays downgraded the stock. In addition, it appears that there might be more trouble ahead for the stock. Has the tide turned for clothing store Revolve (RVLV)? The answer is yes, at least according to one...
