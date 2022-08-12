Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson disappoints in restricted preseason action
Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.
fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles,...
fantasypros.com
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
fantasypros.com
Joshua Kelley makes case for No. 2 RB spot
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley flourished on limited touches Saturday night in the team's first preseason game of 2022. He started the contest and finished with 16 rushing yards on three carries, adding 28 yards on three catches. Fantasy Impact:. Kelley, who got the start over rookie Isaiah...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
fantasypros.com
Brevin Jordan has one catch in preseason opener
Jordan had an OK night and suffered from the fact that starting quarterback Davis Mills only played two drives before backup Jeff Driskel was tasked to finish the remainder of the game. He had an unfortunate drop in the fourth quarter where he was also penalized that might have been a huge first down and more if he'd played the ball correctly. Jordan still has the rest of the preseason to break out on a team that lacks many playmakers.
fantasypros.com
Jimmie Ward dealing with hamstring injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jimmie Ward suffered a "pretty bad hamstring injury" during Sunday's training camp session. (David Lombardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ward's status for Week 1 of the NFL season is now in question. The ninth-year pro will have less than a...
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The timely signing of Schobert will bring in some much-needed depth at the linebacker position for Denver after they lost Jonas Griffith for 4-to-6 weeks to a dislocated elbow. Schobert, 28, spent last season with the Steelers after a standout start to his career in Cleveland. In a corresponding move Monday, the Broncos also waived offensive lineman Ben Braden.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. not practicing due to soft tissue injury
The announcement came in conjunction with the news that Cam Akers is also dealing with a soft tissue injury. Henderson played 12 games last season in Akers' absence, rushing 149 times for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams line up in the depth chart behind them. Of the two, Williams is the preferred back in fantasy, though nothing should be decided based on this announcement.
fantasypros.com
DeVonta Smith returns to practice Sunday
Smith returned to the practice field on Sunday after missing the majority of the first ten days of camp with a groin injury. Smith enters his sophomore season set to start opposite new teammate A.J. Brown and teaming with tight end Dallas Goedert. This triumvirate will give third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts a three-headed monster to feed all day long with all three being able to eat in the same game. Health will be the biggest factor in how high Smith’s fantasy ceiling can be this year, coming off a rookie year where the Alabama product caught 64 balls for 916 yards (14.3 ypr) and hauled in five touchdowns.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Johnson shines in preseason opener Saturday
Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson had a great day Saturday, hauling in 6-7 targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 26-24 loss to the Dolphins. Johnson, a former fifth-round pick, has shown flashes during his career in Tampa Bay, but he hasn't yet been able to truly be an asset for the team. That may change in year three, as he is impressing the coaching staff in both practice and now in their lone preseason game. If he keeps playing like this, he will lock down a roster spot, and he could find himself climbing the depth chart for Tampa Bay.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
fantasypros.com
Robert Tonyan coming off PUP list, will start with individual drills
Packers head coach announced tight end Robert Tonyan will come off the PUP list and will start with individual drills as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. (Tom Silverstein on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Tonyan will also participate in walk-throughs as returns from an ACL tear suffered in...
fantasypros.com
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
fantasypros.com
12 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Targeting at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
fantasypros.com
Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
There was hope around the team that Buehler would be able to return to the Dodgers for the postseason run, but he has now been shut down for the year with his flexor strain that will now require surgery. This is a tough blow for Los Angeles, but it looks like Dustin May will make his season debut this weekend and he will likely stay in the starting rotation for the remainder of the year with Buehler out. Although this has not been confirmed, the fact that Buehler was attempting to come back this season likely means the righthander will be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season.
