CHAPEL HEIGHTS: 1+ acre estate lots within Auburn's city limits. Each home is unique, reflecting the preferences of the owner. The residences feature expansive front porches, ceiling-height kitchen cabinets, solid core doors, tongue-and-groove porch ceilings, living room built-ins, hardwood flooring in the common areas and primary bedroom, quartz counters, & custom mud rooms, among other high-end offerings. The Francis plan--currently under construction by Michael Allen Homes--showcases several stunning finishes, including a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling with decorative beams in the living room, custom wainscoting in the foyer, & a vaulted porch ceiling. Additional highlights include a 3-car garage w/ additional storage, two main-floor bedrooms, separate dining and breakfast rooms, a second-floor loft & bonus room, & a wood-burning porch fireplace. All selections have been made; however, depending on the stage of construction at the time of contract, adjustments may be possible.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO