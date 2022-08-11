ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Auburn kicker enters transfer portal

With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn

Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,070,850

CHAPEL HEIGHTS: 1+ acre estate lots within Auburn's city limits. Each home is unique, reflecting the preferences of the owner. The residences feature expansive front porches, ceiling-height kitchen cabinets, solid core doors, tongue-and-groove porch ceilings, living room built-ins, hardwood flooring in the common areas and primary bedroom, quartz counters, & custom mud rooms, among other high-end offerings. The Francis plan--currently under construction by Michael Allen Homes--showcases several stunning finishes, including a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling with decorative beams in the living room, custom wainscoting in the foyer, & a vaulted porch ceiling. Additional highlights include a 3-car garage w/ additional storage, two main-floor bedrooms, separate dining and breakfast rooms, a second-floor loft & bonus room, & a wood-burning porch fireplace. All selections have been made; however, depending on the stage of construction at the time of contract, adjustments may be possible.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Dry pattern ending, with a wet pattern later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air still in place across the region this evening as the frontal boundary towards our south continues to slowly wash out. A few clouds heading overnight with temperatures Monday starting off seasonable. Mostly sunny, but warm as we go throughout the day Monday. With high pressure out west we transition […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
EUFAULA, AL
WSB Radio

Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9. Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band. Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country. This event will take place through October 14 on...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

Taco Bell open for business

Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
TALLASSEE, AL

