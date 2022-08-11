Read full article on original website
Auburn kicker enters transfer portal
With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
Busting Brackets: Auburn basketball ‘lethal’ with Chance Westry in right role
Auburn basketball has a potential game-changing freshman making his way to the rotation this coming winter. His name is Chance Westry, and in Israel, he showed that he can defend at the highest levels of collegiate-aged play. His seven steals against the Israeli All-Star Select Team was a work of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn
Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,070,850
CHAPEL HEIGHTS: 1+ acre estate lots within Auburn's city limits. Each home is unique, reflecting the preferences of the owner. The residences feature expansive front porches, ceiling-height kitchen cabinets, solid core doors, tongue-and-groove porch ceilings, living room built-ins, hardwood flooring in the common areas and primary bedroom, quartz counters, & custom mud rooms, among other high-end offerings. The Francis plan--currently under construction by Michael Allen Homes--showcases several stunning finishes, including a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling with decorative beams in the living room, custom wainscoting in the foyer, & a vaulted porch ceiling. Additional highlights include a 3-car garage w/ additional storage, two main-floor bedrooms, separate dining and breakfast rooms, a second-floor loft & bonus room, & a wood-burning porch fireplace. All selections have been made; however, depending on the stage of construction at the time of contract, adjustments may be possible.
Basic training graduations back to being family affairs at Fort Benning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday when Fort Benning graduated 215 Basic Training soldiers. For much of the last two years, graduations have been a tightly controlled exercise because of the Covid pandemic. You could feel the Covid thaw Friday morning. After more than two years, the stands at Inouye Field were full of family […]
Dry pattern ending, with a wet pattern later this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry air still in place across the region this evening as the frontal boundary towards our south continues to slowly wash out. A few clouds heading overnight with temperatures Monday starting off seasonable. Mostly sunny, but warm as we go throughout the day Monday. With high pressure out west we transition […]
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
WSFA
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9. Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band. Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country. This event will take place through October 14 on...
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Opelika-Auburn News
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large,” a misdemeanor offense, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department. The animal in question was a...
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
tallasseetribune.com
Taco Bell open for business
Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
