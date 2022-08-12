Read full article on original website
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
Brian Robinson Jr. shines in preseason debut
After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles,...
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
Joshua Kelley makes case for No. 2 RB spot
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley flourished on limited touches Saturday night in the team's first preseason game of 2022. He started the contest and finished with 16 rushing yards on three carries, adding 28 yards on three catches. Fantasy Impact:. Kelley, who got the start over rookie Isaiah...
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The timely signing of Schobert will bring in some much-needed depth at the linebacker position for Denver after they lost Jonas Griffith for 4-to-6 weeks to a dislocated elbow. Schobert, 28, spent last season with the Steelers after a standout start to his career in Cleveland. In a corresponding move Monday, the Broncos also waived offensive lineman Ben Braden.
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
Darrell Henderson Jr. not practicing due to soft tissue injury
The announcement came in conjunction with the news that Cam Akers is also dealing with a soft tissue injury. Henderson played 12 games last season in Akers' absence, rushing 149 times for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams line up in the depth chart behind them. Of the two, Williams is the preferred back in fantasy, though nothing should be decided based on this announcement.
Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay
The move lands Nassib back in Tampa Bay with head coach Todd Bowles. The 29-year-old DE played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 where he totaled an impressive 12.5 sacks, six of which came in 2019 under Bowles who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020 to 2021 but wasn't able to reach the same level of play finishing with only four sacks in his two seasons with the team before they released him in March. While Nassib may not be a cornerstone piece of the Bucs defense in 2022, he does add some depth and familiarity to the unit.
DL Hall allows five runs, strikes out six in MLB debut Saturday
DL Hall (0-1) allowed five earned runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings, owning the loss in the 2-8 defeat to the Rays. The left-hander struck out six and yielded three walks in the 76-pitch outing. Fantasy Impact:. Hall faced 19 batters in his first big league start and...
Tyler Johnson shines in preseason opener Saturday
Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson had a great day Saturday, hauling in 6-7 targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 26-24 loss to the Dolphins. Johnson, a former fifth-round pick, has shown flashes during his career in Tampa Bay, but he hasn't yet been able to truly be an asset for the team. That may change in year three, as he is impressing the coaching staff in both practice and now in their lone preseason game. If he keeps playing like this, he will lock down a roster spot, and he could find himself climbing the depth chart for Tampa Bay.
DeVonta Smith returns to practice Sunday
Smith returned to the practice field on Sunday after missing the majority of the first ten days of camp with a groin injury. Smith enters his sophomore season set to start opposite new teammate A.J. Brown and teaming with tight end Dallas Goedert. This triumvirate will give third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts a three-headed monster to feed all day long with all three being able to eat in the same game. Health will be the biggest factor in how high Smith’s fantasy ceiling can be this year, coming off a rookie year where the Alabama product caught 64 balls for 916 yards (14.3 ypr) and hauled in five touchdowns.
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals
Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
Brevin Jordan has one catch in preseason opener
Jordan had an OK night and suffered from the fact that starting quarterback Davis Mills only played two drives before backup Jeff Driskel was tasked to finish the remainder of the game. He had an unfortunate drop in the fourth quarter where he was also penalized that might have been a huge first down and more if he'd played the ball correctly. Jordan still has the rest of the preseason to break out on a team that lacks many playmakers.
Kyle Trask productive in preseason loss Saturday
Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask had a productive day Satuday, going 25-33 on his pass attempts and logging 258 yards to go with 2 TDs and an interception in Saturday's loss to Miami. Trask saw the bulk of the work for the Buccaneers on Saturday, having 28 more attempts than the next closest Tampa Bay quarterback. He produced pretty well with what he was given, making some impressive throws and keeping the bad plays to a minimal. He certainly has room to improve, but the arrow is pointing up for the Florida product.
